Socialbakers : Announces Product Integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to Optimize Customer Care and Deliver Enhanced Customer Experiences

06/18/2019 | 09:31am EDT

The integration streamlines operations of marketing and customer care teams with a multi-channel integration of services, driving a unified customer journey

Socialbakers, the leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, today announced a product integration with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to improve how brands manage their social community and customer care processes. The integration streamlines the handover of support issues, so that audiences and customers benefit from a cohesive brand experience.

With this integration, businesses will now be able to deliver a unified, cross - channel customer experience, aligning social community engagement with tangible business outcomes. Businesses will be able to reduce both response and resolution times and increase the cooperation and effectiveness of marketing and customer care teams – key for fostering a satisfied, loyal customer base.

“We are excited to enable businesses to bridge the gap between social media marketing and customer care by integrating our product with the Salesforce platform,“ said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. “With this integration, we are helping businesses increase their efficiency, breaking down common silos that can exist across marketing, support and sales technologies. Businesses will now be able to drive a smooth customer journey and give customers an experience they will love.”

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

ABOUT SOCIALBAKERS

Socialbakers is the trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs. Leveraging the largest social media data-set in the industry, Socialbakers’ social media marketing platform helps brands large and small ensure their investment in social media is delivering measurable business outcomes. With over 2,500 clients across 100 countries, Socialbakers is the leading social media management platform. Socialbakers has been a Facebook Marketing Partner since 2011, a Pinterest Marketing Partner since 2017 and a LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2017. Socialbakers was named in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Europe. For more information, visit www.socialbakers.com.


© Business Wire 2019
