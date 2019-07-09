Socialbakers : Debuts Content Hub to Deliver Deep Content Intelligence for Digital Marketers

Content Hub helps marketers collaborate, plan and create engaging content for their target audiences by providing centralized content insights and analysis across digital channels

Socialbakers, the leading unified marketing platform, today announced the release of Content Hub, the go-to place for marketers to collaborate, plan and create engaging content by leveraging AI-powered content intelligence. Content Hub empowers organizations to create content strategies that deliver compelling experiences to their target audiences. With deep content insights, marketers can now leverage the right activation channels and effectively allocate the budget to stay competitive. Content Hub is fully integrated into the Socialbakers platform to ensure seamless workflows and efficient teamwork at scale.

Content Hub was created to address the challenges marketers face as they seek to create and promote engaging content while maintaining high velocity across multiple channels. With instant access to AI-driven insights, marketers can easily personalize content for their target audiences and spend more time on content creation rather than tedious data gathering. It also makes the sentiment and performance analysis effortless across both owned and competitive profiles, so that marketers can have the insights they need when activating their content all in one place.

“Content Hub is an entirely new way for marketers to work with content,” said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. “With these shareable insights, marketers can now better collaborate, measure, analyze, plan and execute great content strategies from a single platform. Everyone on the team will have the deep intelligence they need to create compelling content that their audiences love.”

Content Hub solves key pain points that marketers face every day:

Guide content strategies with AI-powered insights - Trade incomplete data sets that require hours to collect and analyze with actionable insights; create engaging content for targeted audiences, select the right activation channels, and spend the budget smarter.

Automate data collection and analysis at scale - Replace repetitive manual data collection with an all-inclusive overview of the entire competitive landscape to boost team efficiency and leave more time for productive work.

Replace team barriers and from-scratch plans - Break down departmental silos and siloed solutions, quickly learn from regional performance insights, and apply best practices globally.

Content Hub is now available as a fully integrated service within the Socialbakers platform. For more information on how it can help your organization, please visit https://www.socialbakers.com/suite/content-intelligence

About Socialbakers

Socialbakers is the trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs. Leveraging the largest social media data-set in the industry, Socialbakers’ AI-powered unified marketing platform helps brands large and small ensure their investment in social media is delivering measurable business outcomes.

With over 2,500 clients across 100 countries, Socialbakers is the leading social media management platform, tracking 10 million social profiles across all major social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and VK.com. Socialbakers has been a Facebook Marketing Partner since 2011, a Pinterest Marketing Partner since 2017 and a LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2017.

For more information, visit www.socialbakers.com

