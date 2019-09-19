Socialbakers Selected as a Finalist in Adweek's 2019 Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards

Socialbakers Named Finalist in the Social/Influencer: Social Marketing Management Category; Awards Recognize the Top Advertising and Marketing Technology Providers

Socialbakers, the unified marketing platform for social media marketers, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in Adweek’s first-ever Readers’ Choice Best of Tech Awards. Nearly 50,000 readers weighed in to decide which companies are the best of the best in the marketing and ad tech space across 24 categories. Socialbakers is one of three top finalists in the Social/Influencer: Social Marketing Management Category.

“We are honored to have been recognized by Adweek readers in this important category and selected as a top three finalist,” said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. “Adweek readers are some of the most savvy and insightful professionals when it comes to evaluating the value of advertising and marketing technologies. We are exceptionally honored that this group selected us a finalist, especially so in a category that represents the new business imperative of social media advertising.”

Voting for the Adweek Readers’ Choice Best of Tech is open now through September 25th. To vote, please visit https://www.adweek.com/digital/2019-adweek-readers-choice-best-of-tech-awards-finalists/. Individuals can vote once every 24 hours during the voting period. Voters are not required to vote in all categories, only those they choose to.

