Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socialbakers Selected as a Finalist in Adweek's 2019 Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Socialbakers Named Finalist in the Social/Influencer: Social Marketing Management Category; Awards Recognize the Top Advertising and Marketing Technology Providers

Socialbakers, the unified marketing platform for social media marketers, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in Adweek’s first-ever Readers’ Choice Best of Tech Awards. Nearly 50,000 readers weighed in to decide which companies are the best of the best in the marketing and ad tech space across 24 categories. Socialbakers is one of three top finalists in the Social/Influencer: Social Marketing Management Category.

“We are honored to have been recognized by Adweek readers in this important category and selected as a top three finalist,” said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. “Adweek readers are some of the most savvy and insightful professionals when it comes to evaluating the value of advertising and marketing technologies. We are exceptionally honored that this group selected us a finalist, especially so in a category that represents the new business imperative of social media advertising.”

Voting for the Adweek Readers’ Choice Best of Tech is open now through September 25th. To vote, please visit https://www.adweek.com/digital/2019-adweek-readers-choice-best-of-tech-awards-finalists/. Individuals can vote once every 24 hours during the voting period. Voters are not required to vote in all categories, only those they choose to.

About Socialbakers

Socialbakers is the trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs. Leveraging the largest social media data-set in the industry, Socialbakers’ social media marketing platform helps brands large and small ensure that their investment in social media is delivering measurable business outcomes. With over 2,500 clients across 100 countries, Socialbakers is the leading social media management platform. Socialbakers has been a Facebook Marketing Partner since 2011, a Pinterest Marketing Partner since 2017 and a LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2017. Socialbakers was named in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Europe. For more information, visit www.socialbakers.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aSeptember Fair attracting serious buyers
PR
10:00aDUKE ENERGY : will seek to renew nuclear plant licenses to support its carbon reduction goals
PR
10:00aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
10:00aWhy Market Basket Analysis is Crucial to Gain a Winning Edge in the Retail Sector | Quantzig Lists Four Benefits That You Should Know
BU
10:00aAhold Delhaize USA Brands Announce Commitment to Sustainable Chemistry, Transparent Products and Packaging
GL
10:00aVeterans Affairs Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Receives Spinal Cord Rehabilitation Exoskeleton from SoldierStrong
GL
09:58aNICOLET BANKSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:57aOil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
RE
09:57aNATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL : Change of address of head office in the people's republic of china
PU
09:57aINMARSAT : Fleet Secure Endpoint wins Best Security Product Award at Safety at Sea Awards
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
4DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group