SociallyMined Launches Private Equity Division

WASHINGTON D.C., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SociallyMined (http://www.SociallyMined.com), a boutique agency leveraging innovative technology to provide a myriad of clients the technology-driven tools needed for brand building, reputation repair, and results-focused public relations/marketing campaigns, today announced the creation of a Private Equity Division. The new practice is an indication of SociallyMined’s growing client needs in data-driven public relations branding solutions.

Over the past year, SociallyMined has been working with Private Equity Companies to help build and enhance the value of their portfolio companies, utilizing data and analytics to reimagine brands and micro-target appropriate market segments. Leveraging data on public sentiment to create enhanced public relations and marketing campaigns has helped refresh old brands and gain exposure for startups.

“We started working with Private Equity clients as part of our brand building services. However, we quickly realized the impact we were having as our clients were adding more of their portfolio companies to our scope,” stated Matt Anthes, CEO of SociallyMined. “It became evident that a more focused Private Equity Division was essential as we continue to grow and serve our existing clientele. Not only are we helping build companies and strengthen their reputations, we are also helping Private Equity clients proactively protect themselves and avert PR disasters.”

The new division establishes a unique Private Equity-centric marketing solution and social listening capability to help clients build their brand and shape their narrative in a way that resonates with targeted customers. In addition, the division employs a team of experts fluent in crisis management to dilute negative sentiment in real time and ward off a crisis, while amplifying the positive and protecting a company’s reputation.

“Having been successful in helping companies build their bands, we continue to seek out services to help our clients achieve demonstrable results. SociallyMined understands the Private Equity sector and how to utilize data and analytics to help build portfolio brands for a specific endgame,” stated Steve Zeitchik, President of SociallyMined. “I have been leading the effort in Private Equity for our company and will continue to be the one responsible for acquiring new talent and a dedicated leadership team. SociallyMined expects to onboard a division Managing Director in Q1 2019.”

SociallyMined launched in fall 2016 and has experienced continuous growth, adding Private Equity-related clients in technology, sports, retail, entertainment, clothing, cannabis, crypto, and video on demand. The boutique agency’s mission to deliver cost-effective white-glove service with measurable results has helped SociallyMined build a viral brand that is trusted by brands, investors and funds, and celebrities.

About SociallyMined

SociallyMined is a boutique data-driven digital marketing agency with a creative approach to reaching the market efficiently and effectively, providing quantifiable results and reports along the way to track progress. SociallyMined’s services incorporate cutting-edge technologies designed for Fortune 500 brands, utilizing big data and analytics to identify and monitor consumer sentiment and behavior, and influencing the sentiment to direct it towards a predetermined outcome. Their analytic solutions are integrated into their other services which focus on public relations and include influencer marketing, native advertising, mobile marketing with geofencing, interactive videos, and more, providing a customized strategic campaign for their clients generating high engagement with a relevant audience. In addition, they offer diverse traditional services which include web design, social media campaigns, and video production.

The SociallyMined team is comprised of industry leaders with experience dealing directly with brands, entertainment, financial and insurance companies, political candidates, non-profits, individuals, and governments. SociallyMined ensures a message is being heard by those influencers and decision makers that can affect change and make an impact for brands, issue-advocacy, and individual campaigns.

