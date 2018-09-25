DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Société Générale Effekten GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Société Générale Effekten GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



25.09.2018 / 16:43

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Société Générale Effekten GmbH hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 27, 2018 German: https://www.sg-zertifikate.de/de/service/about.html#documents

