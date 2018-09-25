Log in
Société Générale Effekten GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/25/2018 | 04:45pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Société Générale Effekten GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
25.09.2018 / 16:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Société Générale Effekten GmbH hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 27, 2018 German: https://www.sg-zertifikate.de/de/service/about.html#documents


25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Société Générale Effekten GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.sg-zertifkate.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

727131  25.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
