Society for Science & the Public : Creates New Honorary Board

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Society for Science & the Public unveiled a new Honorary Board made up of distinguished scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators who are recognized leaders in their field. The Board will provide the Society with strategic guidance and input on scientific issues of importance to the Society. A majority of the 22-member board are alumni of two of the Society's science competitions, the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and the Science Talent Search (STS), now sponsored by Regeneron.

"I am honored to have this incredible group of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators helping to guide the Society for Science & the Public as we move forward into our second century," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "Their combined expertise is extraordinary; they have broken down barriers, disrupted industries and made ground breaking scientific discoveries. The Society for Science & the Public will benefit greatly from their guidance and wisdom."

"As the Society continues to grow, we look forward to receiving guidance from the top scientific minds of our time. The Honorary Board is comprised of dedicated leaders who have given their support and commitment to the Society and our mission to inform, educate and inspire," said H. Robert Horvitz, Chairman of the Society's Board of Trustees.

The inaugural Honorary Board:

Angelika Amon, Ph.D.

Kathleen and Curtis Marble Professor of Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Frances Arnold, Ph.D.

Linus Pauling Professor, California Institute of Technology and Director, Rosen Bioengineering Center

Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2018

Elizabeth Blackburn, Ph.D.

Professor Emerita, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of California San Francisco

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, 2009

Vinton G. Cerf, Ph.D.

Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

Walter Gilbert, Ph.D.

Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus and Chair of the Society of Fellows, Harvard University

Artist

Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 1980

1949 Science Talent Search

Sheldon Lee Glashow, Ph.D.

Higgins Professor of Physics, Emeritus, Harvard University

Metcalf Professor of Mathematics & the Sciences, Emeritus, Boston University

Nobel Prize in Physics, 1979

1950 Science Talent Search

Brian Greene, Ph.D.

Professor Physics and Mathematics, Columbia University

Co-Founder, World Science Festival

1980 Science Talent Search

1980 International Science and Engineering Fair

John L. Hall, Ph.D.

Professor Adjoint in the Physics Department of the University of Colorado/Boulder

Nobel Prize in Physics, 2005

1952 Science Talent Search

Elissa Hallem, Ph.D.

Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles

Dudley Herschbach, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor, Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University

Noble Prize in Chemistry, 1986

Marcian (Ted) Hoff, Ph.D.

Co-inventor of the Microprocessor

1954 Science Talent Search

Roald Hoffmann, Ph.D.

Frank H.T. Rhodes Professor of Humane Letters Emeritus, Cornell University

Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 1981

1955 Science Talent Search

Leroy (Lee) Hood, M.D., Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist at Providence St. Joseph Health, Seattle

Co-founder, Professor and Chief Strategic Officer at the Institute for Systems Biology, Seattle

1956 Science Talent Search

Martin Karplus, Ph.D.

Theodore William Richards Professor Emeritus, Harvard University

Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2013

1947 Science Talent Search

Eric S. Lander, D.Phil.

President and Founding Director, Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University

1974 Science Talent Search

Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D.

University Professor

Albert and Wilda Van Dusen Distinguished Professor of Orthopedic Surgery

Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering

Director, Raymond and Beverly Sackler Center for Biomedical, Biological, Physical and Engineering Sciences

Chief Executive Officer, The Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering

The University of Connecticut

Paul L. Modrich, Ph.D.

James B. Duke Professor of Biochemistry, Duke University Medical Center

Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2015

1964 Science Talent Search

1964 International Science and Engineering Fair

Lisa Randall, Ph.D.

Frank J. Baird, Jr., Professor of Physics, Harvard University

1980 Science Talent Search

Henry Samueli, Ph.D.

Chairman, Broadcom, Inc.

Chairman, Broadcom Foundation

Frank Wilczek, Ph.D.

Herman Feshback Professor of Physics, Center for Theoretical Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Founding Director, T.D. Lee Institute, and Chief Scientist, Wilczek Quantum Center

Distinguished Origins Professor, Arizona State University

Professor of Physics, Stockholm University

Nobel Prize in Physics, 2004

1967 Science Talent Search

George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D.

President and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron

1976 Science Talent Search

Huda Y. Zoghbi, M.D.

Professor, Baylor College of Medicine

Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Director, the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital

The Board's members will serve three-year terms, with nominations made by the Board of Trustees, Society Executive Team and other Honorary Board Members.

About Society for Science & the Public

Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement: to inform, educate and inspire. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazines, Science News and Science News for Students, the Society conveys the excitement of science and research directly to the public. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

Contact:

Gayle Kansagor

202-872-5103

gkansagor@societyforScience.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/society-for-science--the-public-creates-new-honorary-board-300887475.html

SOURCE Society for Science & the Public