Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socket Mobile Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

NEWARK, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PST

As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 23, 2020 (the record date) are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders need to send an email to the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Zhao at lynn@socketmobile.com. The request must include the 16-digit control number from their proxy voting card.

A replay of the meeting recording will be available for one year at: https://www.socketmobile.com/about-us/investor-relations/stockholder-meeting-information 

About Socket Mobile, Inc.                  
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is driven by the deployment of third-party applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless NFC reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

Socket Mobile Investor Contact: 
Lynn Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
510-933-3016
lynn@socketmobile.com  

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners. 
© 2020, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.      

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-announces-change-to-a-virtual-meeting-format-for-2020-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301061190.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:20pQUIDEL : Lyra® Direct SARS-CoV-2 Assay Receives Emergency Use Authorization and CE Mark for Molecular Detection of COVID-19, Without Extraction Step
BU
10:20pCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
10:20pNasser Al-Khelaifi Named as Most Influential Person in Soccer
BU
10:20pGSX TECHEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GSX Techedu Inc. - GSX
BU
10:20pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Asks Shareholders to Vote the White Card
BU
10:20pBLUEBIRD BIO : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
10:20pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Pricing of Offering of HLI Class A Common Stock
BU
10:20pPFIZER : Prices $4,000,000,000 Debt Offering
BU
10:20pWinbond Top NOR Flash Memory Supplier Worldwide
BU
10:19pMSCI : Prices $1.0 Billion 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group