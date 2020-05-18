Socket Mobile Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEWARK, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PST.

As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 23, 2020 (the record date) are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders need to send an email to the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Zhao at lynn@socketmobile.com. The request must include the 16-digit control number from their proxy voting card.

A replay of the meeting recording will be available for one year at: https://www.socketmobile.com/about-us/investor-relations/stockholder-meeting-information

