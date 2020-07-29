Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socket Mobile Introduces Medical Grade Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 06:01am EDT

NEWARK, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced the availability of the DuraScan® D755 – a medical-grade, universal scanner designed and built for healthcare environments. The D755 housing is designed to withstand daily cleaning and sanitizing with popular disinfectant solutions to prevent the spread of bacteria. The IP54-rated environmental seal protects against dust, water, blood and alcohol from entering, which makes the scanner easier to clean. The D755 has a green LED aimer (the preferred choice in healthcare environments) and scans all barcodes used in the healthcare industry, including small barcodes used on vials and syringes. 

The D755 universal Bluetooth barcode scanner helps mobile workers who need to scan while walking or standing. The D755 is small and light enough to always be carried, and it is ergonomically designed to fit perfectly in your hand. It can slip in scrub pockets, be worn with a wrist strap or with a holster. The Bluetooth wireless technology allows freedom of movement all workday, with battery-friendly technology lasting an entire 12-hour shift.

"For patient admissions and identity bracelets, tracking IV bags, specimens in the lab or medicine in the pharmacy, the D755 for healthcare environments is a perfect solution for applications used throughout hospitals, blood banks, pharmacies, residential care facilities and homecare organizations," said Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

Its medical-grade plastic withstands daily wipe downs and cleaning with disinfectant solutions. Its durable design was built to be dropped hundreds of times while its scan button was tested to handle over five million presses in environments needing frequent scanning. The D755 scans small barcodes, including those displayed on screens, printed, on curved or reflective surfaces.

The D755 is Apple Certified and can be fully integrated and controlled by your iOS, Android or Windows application with native support.

The DuraScan D755 will be available August 14, 2020.

For more information, check our store here.

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com.  Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-introduces-medical-grade-bluetooth-barcode-scanner-301099715.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aJANUS HENDERSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:19aKERING : Buy rating from UBS
MD
06:19aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Posts Massive 2Q Loss on Coronavirus Impairments -- Earnings Review
DJ
06:18aCREATING WEALTH : Supporting Your Personal Matters With Sensitivity While Helping Your Corporate Business Expand Internationally
AQ
06:18aVALEO : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:18aAIR Worldwide Releases Updated Tropical Cyclone and Earthquake Models for the Caribbean
GL
06:17aALLIANZ : Non-disclosure by an insured does not always mean the insurer can avoid liability for a claim
AQ
06:17aINSIDE TRACK : Construction & infrastructure – In the media and cases
AQ
06:17aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supreme Court Gives Uber's Arbitration Clause Zero Stars, Greenlights Drivers' Employment Class Action
AQ
06:17aRADWARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group