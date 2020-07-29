Socket Mobile Introduces Medical Grade Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

NEWARK, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced the availability of the DuraScan® D755 – a medical-grade, universal scanner designed and built for healthcare environments. The D755 housing is designed to withstand daily cleaning and sanitizing with popular disinfectant solutions to prevent the spread of bacteria. The IP54-rated environmental seal protects against dust, water, blood and alcohol from entering, which makes the scanner easier to clean. The D755 has a green LED aimer (the preferred choice in healthcare environments) and scans all barcodes used in the healthcare industry, including small barcodes used on vials and syringes.

The D755 universal Bluetooth barcode scanner helps mobile workers who need to scan while walking or standing. The D755 is small and light enough to always be carried, and it is ergonomically designed to fit perfectly in your hand. It can slip in scrub pockets, be worn with a wrist strap or with a holster. The Bluetooth wireless technology allows freedom of movement all workday, with battery-friendly technology lasting an entire 12-hour shift.

"For patient admissions and identity bracelets, tracking IV bags, specimens in the lab or medicine in the pharmacy, the D755 for healthcare environments is a perfect solution for applications used throughout hospitals, blood banks, pharmacies, residential care facilities and homecare organizations," said Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

Its medical-grade plastic withstands daily wipe downs and cleaning with disinfectant solutions. Its durable design was built to be dropped hundreds of times while its scan button was tested to handle over five million presses in environments needing frequent scanning. The D755 scans small barcodes, including those displayed on screens, printed, on curved or reflective surfaces.

The D755 is Apple Certified and can be fully integrated and controlled by your iOS, Android or Windows application with native support.

The DuraScan D755 will be available August 14, 2020.

