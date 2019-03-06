Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socket Mobile : Ships DuraCase for Apple iPhones – iPhone 6, 7, 8 and 6, 7, 8 Plus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:22am EST

NEWARK, Calif., March 6, 2018 - Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, is announcing the DuraCase for Apple's iPhone and iPhone Plus mobile phones is now shipping. The DuraCase for iPhone is a one-handed, protective sled, featuring rubberized material which increases drop protection and durability for both the iPhone and the 800 Series scanner.

'We are delighted to be shipping the DuraCase for iPhone Series, which will enable our many iOS application developers to deploy robust and reliable barcode scanning solutions to their iPhone customers. The DuraCase for iPhone combines an iPhone, a SocketScan 800 Series, and a protective case into a single-handed solution. It is designed to charge both the scanner and Apple's iPhone in a single-charging unit. For larger deployments, the 6 Multi-Bay Charger charges up to 6 DuraCase solutions simultaneously. For warehouse environments and automobile, there will be a vehicle charging dock for DuraCase.

'We already have many developers who support the DuraCase for iPod touch solution, which has proven to be a popular, reliable and winning solution. These developers will be able to move customers to the iPhone-based solution; they can service the requirement for larger screens or deploy their solution to a mobile workforce. While the DuraCase solution can be deployed without any software development using Keyboard emulation mode (HID), developers are encouraged to use our Capture SDK in their application to maximize worker efficiency when robust, reliable, and rapid scanning is required.

'Overall, we feel the DuraCase for iPhones is a solution that will enable and grow the market for iPhone-centric solutions with a robust scanning requirement,' said Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

Introductory Prices through March 31, 2019:

$115 DuraCase for iPhone 6,7,8 or Plus MSRP

DuraCase with Charging Dock: $149

New and existing developers can access additional discounts via our developer portal: https://www.socketmobile.com/developer/

Socket Mobile is committed to the Apple iPhone space and plans to launch the DuraCase for iPhone XR in the 3rd quarter, followed by support for the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile onFacebookand Twitter @socketmobile.


Disclaimer

Socket Mobile Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 16:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aCRYPTOS : Gains Do Not Reach Secure Positions And The Fall-Off Risk Continues
PU
11:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brexit Gloom And Dollar Domination Pound The Pound
PU
11:42a2019/03/06 5.35PM &NDASH; TOD'S S.P.A. : The Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
PU
11:42aECOLAB : Celebrating Ecolab's Gender Equality Commitment on International Women's Day | Ecolab
PU
11:42aTOD : 2019/03/07 – Notice of call ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
11:42aSCIENCE CHANNEL GOES INSIDE THE MINDS OF GENIUSES FOR TWO-HOUR SPECIAL EINSTEIN AND HAWKING : Unlocking the universe
PU
11:42aURBAN OUTFITTERS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:42aFinalists Selected for the 2019 TAG FinTech South Innovation Challenge
PR
11:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Crude prices fall after steep U.S. stock build
RE
11:41aPulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Updates Warning On Stem Cell Therapies Outside Clinical Trials
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpora..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.