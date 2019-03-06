Socure : Announces Resignation of Sunil Madu

Socure, the leading provider of
identity verification and fraud prevention services, today announced
that company co-founder Sunil Madhu has resigned as Chief Strategy
Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Madhu was instrumental
in helping Socure develop its proof of concept digital identity platform
into a market leading technology. He is departing to pursue a new
venture.
“All of us at Socure will miss Sunil’s intellect, creativity and
guidance, but are excited to see what he will invent next,” said Tom
Thimot, CEO of Socure. “Sunil and his team built a world class
technology platform that is being used by leaders in financial services
and other sectors. Socure will continue to expand on Sunil’s original
vision and beyond.”
“After building the most accurate AI powered identity verification
platform in the world, which has outperformed Google and IBM in
head-to-head customer tests, I'm leaving Socure in the capable and
experienced hands of my friend and colleague, Tom Thimot and our amazing
team,” said Sunil Madhu. “Having helped the company consistently scale
its annual revenue by 300% for the past several years, I’m turning my
attention to a disruptive new venture."
About Socure
Socure is
the leader in creating high-assurance digital identity verification
technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial
intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline
data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the
broader Internet to authenticate identities in real-time. Socure powers
financial inclusion, increasing acceptance as much as 40 percent for
millennials and other thin-file consumers. It also bolsters CIP/KYC
programs and AML compliance for enterprises in the US, helping them to
reduce fraud up to 80 percent and lower manual review costs as much as
90 percent. Socure was founded in 2012 and is based in New York City.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005252/en/