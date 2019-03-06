Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socure : Announces Resignation of Sunil Madu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 02:02pm EST

Co-Founder of Leader in AI-based Digital Identity Verification Technology is Leaving to Pursue New Venture

Socure, the leading provider of identity verification and fraud prevention services, today announced that company co-founder Sunil Madhu has resigned as Chief Strategy Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Madhu was instrumental in helping Socure develop its proof of concept digital identity platform into a market leading technology. He is departing to pursue a new venture.

“All of us at Socure will miss Sunil’s intellect, creativity and guidance, but are excited to see what he will invent next,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of Socure. “Sunil and his team built a world class technology platform that is being used by leaders in financial services and other sectors. Socure will continue to expand on Sunil’s original vision and beyond.”

“After building the most accurate AI powered identity verification platform in the world, which has outperformed Google and IBM in head-to-head customer tests, I'm leaving Socure in the capable and experienced hands of my friend and colleague, Tom Thimot and our amazing team,” said Sunil Madhu. “Having helped the company consistently scale its annual revenue by 300% for the past several years, I’m turning my attention to a disruptive new venture."

About Socure
Socure is the leader in creating high-assurance digital identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the broader Internet to authenticate identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion, increasing acceptance as much as 40 percent for millennials and other thin-file consumers. It also bolsters CIP/KYC programs and AML compliance for enterprises in the US, helping them to reduce fraud up to 80 percent and lower manual review costs as much as 90 percent. Socure was founded in 2012 and is based in New York City.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pGLOBAL GAMING TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - BLOC.U
AQ
02:49pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
02:48pDOVER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:47pPENN VIRGINIA : Mangrove Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Releases Important Letter to Shareholders of Penn Virginia Corporation
PR
02:46pPHD, Sarwa Capital announce closing of EGP 760m securitisation bonds
AQ
02:45pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Siri Samsung Galaxy M akan tiba di Malaysia dengan penjualan secara online sahaja
AQ
02:45pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:44pLINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Gottlieb's Departure Creates Uncertainty For Tobacco, Biopharma, Cannabis Industries
PU
02:38pScottMadden Examines the Continued Decline of Nuclear Carbon-Free Generation in the United States and Implications for the Energy Future
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk firm pitched to build transit system in Las Vegas

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.