Socure : ID+ Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

02/19/2019 | 09:12am EST

Certifications Validate Socure is Committed to Meeting Key Regulations and Protecting Sensitive Information

Socure, the leading provider of predictive analytics for digital identity verification, today announced its ID+ identity verification system has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Socure ID+ identity verification platform has met key regulatory and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Socure in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Safeguarding protected health information is a requirement for all organizations that process this data,” said Jason Cooper, owner and Managing Director of JGC Consultancy and a recognized healthcare industry expert. “With HITRUST CSF Certification for ID+, Socure demonstrates a solid commitment to healthcare information privacy, security and compliance.”

“Keeping protected healthcare information secure and private is not easy, which is why the HITRUST CSF is so important to us," said Tom Thimot, CEO of Socure. "This lets healthcare providers or any other company dealing with healthcare information know they can safely rely on Socure to meet their business needs and regulatory requirements."

The Socure ID+ digital identity verification service is used by more than 100 banks, lenders, brokers, payments providers, and enterprises worldwide to process and verify over 100 million consumer identities. It uses AIDA, a patented AI-based identity verification agent, to establish trust in online transactions. Socure ID+ provides an instant multi-dimensional view of digital identities, so organizations can automatically approve more digital transactions without manual review.

About Socure
Socure is the leader in high-assurance digital identity verification. The company’s predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to trusted online/offline sources including email, phone, address, IP address, social media and traditional GLBA/DPPA data to authenticate identities in real-time. The Socure ID+ platform reduces fraud by up to 90 percent, lowers manual review/knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP), Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance initiatives. For more information, visit www.socure.com.


© Business Wire 2019
