Socure : ID+ Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Socure, the leading provider of
predictive analytics for digital identity verification, today announced
its ID+ identity verification system has earned Certified status for
information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Socure ID+ identity
verification platform has met key regulatory and industry-defined
requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places
Socure in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned
this certification. By including federal and state regulations,
standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the
HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a
comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable
security controls.
“Safeguarding protected health information is a requirement for all
organizations that process this data,” said Jason Cooper, owner and
Managing Director of JGC Consultancy and a recognized healthcare
industry expert. “With HITRUST CSF Certification for ID+, Socure
demonstrates a solid commitment to healthcare information privacy,
security and compliance.”
“Keeping protected healthcare information secure and private is not
easy, which is why the HITRUST CSF is so important to us," said Tom
Thimot, CEO of Socure. "This lets healthcare providers or any other
company dealing with healthcare information know they can safely rely on
Socure to meet their business needs and regulatory requirements."
The Socure ID+ digital identity verification service is used by more
than 100 banks, lenders, brokers, payments providers, and enterprises
worldwide to process and verify over 100 million consumer identities. It
uses AIDA, a patented AI-based identity verification agent, to establish
trust in online transactions. Socure ID+ provides an instant
multi-dimensional view of digital identities, so organizations can
automatically approve more digital transactions without manual review.
About Socure
Socure is the leader in high-assurance digital
identity verification. The company’s predictive analytics platform
applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to trusted
online/offline sources including email, phone, address, IP address,
social media and traditional GLBA/DPPA data to authenticate identities
in real-time. The Socure ID+ platform reduces fraud by up to 90 percent,
lowers manual review/knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as
much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP),
Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance
initiatives. For more information, visit www.socure.com.
