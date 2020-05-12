Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socure : Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI for Banking and Investment Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:08am EDT

Socure, a leader in Day Zero digital identity verification, today announced it has been recognized in the April 24, 2020 Cool Vendors in AI for Banking and Investment Services report by Gartner, Inc.

The report identifies Socure as a Cool Vendor. It states, “Banks are optimizing operations via usage of AI technologies such as deep learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing. Technology and service providers in banking and investment services developing tools using AI methods should observe the selected vendors for disruptive ideas.” Specifically, the Gartner report recognizes vendors that “...are helping optimize operations at banking and investment services by assisting a wide number of organizations — including small and midsize banking and investment services institutions — in reducing cost, increasing revenue, improving customer experience and more.”

The Socure ID+ identity verification platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning with trusted online and offline data intelligence to calculate an actionable “trust score” for digital identities in less than a second. It also provides users with a detailed explanation as to how it came to its conclusions, enabling financial institutions to have much greater confidence in their fraud protection programs, reduce the need for manual reviews, and optimize their resources.

“We are honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor for our use of AI and machine learning, which is the core of our business,” said Tom Thimot, CEO, Socure. “By utilizing advanced data science and machine learning techniques, we are able to improve the overall identity verification performance and user experience for banking and other financial institutions, as well as their customers.”

To view a complimentary copy of the Gartner Cool Vendors in AI for Banking and Investment Services report, click here or email your request to info@socure.com.

For more information about Socure and the ID+ identity verification platform, visit www.socure.com.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Socure

Socure is the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion, increasing acceptance as much as 40 percent for millennials and other thin-file consumers. It also reduces fraud for online new account opening by up to 90 percent, lowers manually reviewed knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP), Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance initiatives. Socure was founded in 2012 and is based in New York City.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29aAAREAL BANK AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:29aCool Day Refreshing Throat Lozenges Now Available on VitaBeauti.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Site
GL
11:28aPRESTIGE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:28aWACKER CHEMIE AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11:28aEasing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices
DJ
11:27aABG SUNDAL COLLIER : Pexip - Bookbuilding and IPO successfully completed
AQ
11:26aMOBILESMITH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:26aSYNNEX : Hyve Solutions Develops an Open Accelerator Infrastructure System
PR
11:26aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Gives Customers The Freedom To Travel With Peace Of Mind, Low Summer Fares, And More Points
PR
11:26aLithium Stocks Down After Livent's 1Q Earnings Disappoint
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group