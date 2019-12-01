Log in
Sofa Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Futon, Sleeper & Reclining Couch Deals Rated by Consumer Walk

12/01/2019

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday sofa deals for shoppers in 2019

Cyber Monday 2019 sofa deals are underway. The online sales team at Consumer Walk have compared the best sectional, sleeper, futon, convertible and reclining sofa deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Sofa deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sofas serve as a good starting point when decorating a living room or den. There are many couch designs and materials available and all of these have an effect with the overall look of the room. A sectional sofa is casual and inviting -- making it preferable for those who want their areas to have a cozy feel. A western-style futon folded into a couch, meanwhile can serve as a conversational piece. A sleeper sofa on the other hand, saves space and is especially popular with studio apartments or dormitories.

Are Cyber Monday deals different to Black Friday deals? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday’s doorbuster deals.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
