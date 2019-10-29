Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Soft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer prices remained subdued in the third quarter, keeping the door open to a further interest-rate cut in coming months.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% from the second quarter, and by 1.7% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. The result were in line with economists' expectations.

Underlying inflation, which is critical to the setting of official interest rates, was slightly softer that expected. Trimmed-mean inflation rose 0.4% on quarter, while the weighted-median measure of inflation rose 0.3% on quarter.

The Australian dollar was slightly firmer after the data as traders said the report didn't point to the need for a cut interest rates as early next week's central bank policy meeting.

Weak wages growth and a stubbornly slack job market are underpinning soft inflation outcomes, with on-year inflation languishing below the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2%-3% policy target for nearly four years.

The RBA has responded to soft inflation and slowing GDP growth by cutting its benchmark cash rate three times since midyear, with RBA Governor Philip Lowe saying on Tuesday that the central bank stands ready to cut rates further if needed.

With official interest rates at record lows, a discussion is underway in markets about the prospect of alternative policy measures from the RBA in 2020. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has said a range of policy measures could be deployed, while stressing negative interest rates would be "extremely unlikely."

The most significant price rises in the quarter were in the areas of international holiday, travel and accommodation, tobacco, property rates and charges, and child care, the ABS said.

The most significant price falls were for automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables.

"Despite the price falls for fruit and vegetables this quarter, the drought is impacting on the prices for a range of food products," said ABS Chief Economist, Bruce Hockman said.

Prices rose during the quarter for meat and seafood, dairy and related products, and bread and cereal products, Mr. Hockman said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36pOil prices drop, U.S. falls for third day as Cushing stocks rise
RE
09:34pSoft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut
DJ
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Life expectancy continues to improve (Media Release)
PU
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pChina warns U.S. criticism at U.N. over Xinjiang not 'helpful' for trade talks
RE
09:11pSoft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut
DJ
09:10pJapan retail sales jump the most since 2014, outlook murky
RE
09:01pGlobal share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
2WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4UK's new Brexit deal worse than continued uncertainty - NIESR
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group