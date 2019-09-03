Log in
Soft Manufacturing Data Pushes Treasury Yields Lower

09/03/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices climbed on Tuesday, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield closer to a record low, after weak manufacturing data added to concerns that a slowdown in global growth is catching up to the U.S.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.432%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.503% Friday. The market was closed Monday for Labor Day.

Yields, which fall when bond price rise, dropped sharply after the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index decreased to 49.1 in August from 51.2 in July. That indicated a contraction in the sector for the first time since 2016.

The data also provided further evidence that trade tensions and other factors are dragging on factory activity across the globe, which is a major reason why government bond yields have tumbled over the past month.

The recent bond rally has already caused the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond to reach a record low. The record closing low for the 10-year yield remains 1.366%, set in July 2016.

Falling Treasury yields are a concern for investors because they are typically associated with declining expectations for economic growth. But they also could provide benefits to the economy by reducing borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

To that end, this week is expected to feature a large amount of bond issuance from investment-grade companies -- such as Walt Disney Co., British American Tobacco PLC and Deere & Co. -- seeking to lock in low interest rates. More than 20 companies could sell bonds on Tuesday alone, investors said, with Walt Disney leading the way with a deal that could total in the neighborhood of $6 billion.

In recent weeks, the average extra yield, or spread, that investors demand to hold investment-grade corporate bonds versus comparable Treasurys has ticked higher -- rising to 1.21 percentage points from a recent low of 1.07 percentage points in late July, according to Bloomberg Barclays data. Even so, the average yield on such bonds dropped to 2.79% last week -- its lowest level since September 2016, Bloomberg Barclays data also said.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

