Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftBank Corp. Leads VANTIQ Series B Investment Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANTIQ, the company that powers the real-time business, today announced a three-pronged strategic partnership with SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) encompassing the following components:

  1. SoftBank and VANTIQ will jointly integrate their existing and future technologies to address rapidly growing market opportunities for real-time systems involving IoT and AI. The combined solutions will be marketed by SoftBank to systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) for building next-generation applications.
     
  2. VANTIQ and SoftBank have initiated the joint development of applications for SoftBank’s Smart Building and Smart City initiatives. According to IDC, “Global spending on smart cities initiatives will reach $189.5 billion by 2023.”1
     
  3. To solidify this strategic partnership, SoftBank will lead VANTIQ’s Series B investment round. As part of that transaction, Mr. Hironobu Tamba, VP and Head of SoftBank’s Smart IoT and AI Division, will join the VANTIQ Board of Directors. This will ensure a strong relationship between SoftBank and VANTIQ and assist in synchronizing both companies’ business strategies.

"Fields such as smart buildings and smart cities are expected to gain substantial momentum in the coming years. In such areas, full-scale complex processing of vast amounts of data in real-time has become absolutely imperative,” said Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO of SoftBank Corp. “The collaboration with VANTIQ makes it possible for SoftBank to design, build and deploy real-time, event-driven applications in a field with large-scale data exchange requirements. This unlocks high-demand customer use cases, leading to further business expansion. With this strong partnership, we aim to make significant advances in the IoT industry."

VANTIQ CEO and co-founder Marty Sprinzen commented, “In 2019 we have gained significant market momentum globally across a wide range of industries that are actively reinventing themselves with digital transformation. The strategic partnership with and investment from SoftBank will enable VANTIQ to further accelerate its position as the most advanced real-time, event-driven application platform. We view SoftBank as one of the strongest companies we could partner with and we believe that combining our individual strengths creates a very powerful and unique opportunity.”

Integrated Solution to Be Showcased at SoftBank World 2019
VANTIQ will be featured in the SoftBank exhibit at SoftBank World 2019, taking place July 18 and 19 in Tokyo. Demonstrations will include a number of new applications built with VANTIQ related to smart building and smart city operations.

About VANTIQ
VANTIQ, the company that powers the real-time business, provides the only truly agile platform for creating transformative, event-driven applications. Founded in 2015 by renowned tech industry veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, VANTIQ enables significantly lower development and maintenance costs, and provides maximum agility in response to constantly-changing business requirements. For more information, visit www.vantiq.com

1IDC Press Release, Smart Cities Initiatives Forecast to Drive $189 Billion in Spending in 2023, According to a New Smart Cities Spending Guide from IDC, June 2019

Media contact:
VANTIQ
Dana Dye
+1-415-928-1310
ddye@vantiq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 17)
AQ
09:13aVotacall Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List
GL
09:13aCOMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. : Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019
BU
09:13aTRUX : Paves the Way to A More Connected Construction Community with Expansion in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Northeast
BU
09:13aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BOX, EROS, INS and FRED
GL
09:12aTelos Corporation's Xacta Added to Department of Homeland Security CDM Approved Product List
GL
09:12aHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
09:12aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Market Purchase of Company's own Shares
PR
09:11aGREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
4ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About