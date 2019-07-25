Log in
SoftBank Group announces new $108 billion Vision Fund aimed at AI

07/25/2019 | 08:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp announced on Friday a second Vision Fund aimed at investing in AI technology, saying it had secured memoranda of understandings (MOUs) for about $108 billion (£86.7 billion) from companies including Apple and Microsoft.

SoftBank Group itself plans to invest $38 billion in the fund, it said in a statement. Other companies expected to participate in the fund include Foxconn Technology Group, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, and MUFG Bank Ltd, the company said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan)
