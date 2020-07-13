Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/32do0Y9)

SoftBank acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the internet of things, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the internet.

Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan.

SoftBank did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 4.23% 6532 End-of-day quote.37.34%
T-MOBILE US -2.36% 104.52 Delayed Quote.36.51%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.62% 208.88 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pMcLaren Resources Closes $587,000 Financing
NE
05:49pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
05:47pCorn down 2%, soy falls as improving weather favors yield prospects
RE
05:47pGalera Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of GC4419 in Combination with Radiotherapy for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
GL
05:46pPrinters Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Need for Large-Format Printers in Various Sectors to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pBigCommerce Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:43pSOFTBANK GROUP EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR CHIP DESIGNER ARM HOLDINGS : Wsj
RE
05:42pChilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities
RE
05:42pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Provides Second Quarter Company Update and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..
5PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group