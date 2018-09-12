SoftBank, Synchronoss and TBCASoft Partner on a Proof of Concept for an RCS and Blockchain-Based Mobile Payments Service

SoftBank Corp., a Japan-based telecom carrier; Synchronoss Technologies,
Inc. (SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital
and IoT products; and TBCASoft, Inc., an innovator of cross-carrier
blockchain platform technology, today announced that they have partnered
on a Proof of Concept (PoC) for a new cross-carrier mobile payments
service based on the Rich Communications Service (RCS) global messaging
standard and TBCASoft’s cross-carrier blockchain platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005882/en/
Synchronoss has delivered in Japan, a rich and secure multi-channel
communications platform, which covers SMS, email and RCS. The platform
launched earlier this year. TBCASoft has been working with SoftBank,
under the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) Consortium, to deliver a
cross-carrier blockchain platform called CCPS (Cross-Carrier Payment
Service), which facilitates global mobile payment services among global
telecommunication carriers.
The three companies have successfully completed a mobile payments
service PoC that is designed to allow users to make a range of in-store,
mobile and digital purchases directly from their device. A mobile
customer based in Japan, for example, can travel to the USA and make a
purchase in dollars via RCS which is supported by SoftBank and
Synchronoss. The RCS global messaging standard can also be conveniently
used to send a payment. The flexibility of the CCPS blockchain API
enables the recipient to use an RCS-based messaging app or legacy
messaging service like SMS or mobile email, to receive person-to-person
(P2P) money transfers through the RCS wallet app either in the same
country or overseas.
Commenting on the announcement, Takeshi Fukuizumi, Vice President of
Softbank Corp. said: “This RCS and blockchain based mobile payments PoC
demonstrates the value operator-led services can deliver. Not only do we
foresee our new mobile payment service empowering merchants to operate
digitally, and at a scale that was previously only available to big
brands, but it will also give our customers more flexibility when it
comes to their purchasing and travelling habits.”
Also commenting on the news, Synchronoss CEO and President Glenn Lurie
said: “Our PoC demonstrates how SoftBank is at the forefront in bringing
to market new cutting edge technology through the use of blockchain as
well as new RCS-based mobile services, which will disrupt the current
messaging and payments market, creating new opportunities for customers,
brands, and businesses – and which will also drive incremental revenue
for operators from messaging. RCS messaging will become the foundation
for a new, feature-rich marketplace for brands and merchants, both large
and small, to interact with subscribers. With our expertise and global
reach across multiple messaging platforms – not only RCS, but also
email, IM, MMS and SMS, Synchronoss is ideally positioned to take
advantage of this important new trend in mobile.”
“Increasing numbers of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are
turning to blockchain technology to support a growing range of new
features and services – including secured clearing and settlement,
personal authentication, and IoT applications,” said Ling Wu, Founder
and CEO of TBCASoft. “In today’s digital economy, blockchain lets CSPs
create new services and then extend them globally, beyond their
established territories and markets, in a way that’s efficient and
secure. The success of this PoC proves that our Cross-Carrier Blockchain
Platform can help CSPs leverage common standards like RCS to deliver
disruptive services to their customers.”
SoftBank, Synchronoss and TBCASoft will demonstrate this successful
mobile payments service PoC at the
Mobile World Congress Americas conference, which takes place from
September 12 through 14 in Los Angeles, CA.
- ENDS -
About SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO:9984),
provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication, and Internet
connection services to consumers and corporate customers in Japan.
Leveraging the innovative technologies of other SoftBank Group
companies, SoftBank Corp. is also expanding into AI, smart robotics,
IoT, FinTech, cloud security and other business sectors. To learn more,
please visit www.SoftBank.jp/en/corp/group/sbm/.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new
revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud,
messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms supporting hundreds of
millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable
and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented
people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more
information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.
About TBCASoft, Inc.
TBCASoft is a U.S.-based company developing innovative blockchain
technology specifically for telecommunication carriers. Its
consortium-based blockchain platform enables telecommunication carriers
to create innovative services for their subscribers under a more secure,
robust, and efficient environment. TBCASoft is located in Sunnyvale,
California, the center of Silicon Valley. To learn more, please visit
TBCASoft at www.tbcasoft.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005882/en/