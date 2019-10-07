SoftBank-backed Oyo to raise $1.5 billion led by founder, other existing investors

Agarwal will pump $700 million into the Gurugram-based company through his company RA Hospitality Holdings, while the remaining $800 million will come from other existing investors, Oyo said in a statement.

The fresh funding comes after 25-year-old Agarwal took out a $2 billion loan in July to buy back shares in Oyo, a deal that took its valuation to $10 billion.

Agarwal's share in this round will come from the money he raised then, the company said.

Meanwhile, as the company pushes for profits, many hotel owners who partnered with it complained of their income being hurt by higher fees Oyo charges them.

