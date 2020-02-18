Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftBank-backed South Korean ride-hailing Tada fights for survival amid crackdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:27pm EST
Vehicles of a ride-hailing service operator Tada are seen parked at its garage in Seoul

Wednesday is D-day for South Korea's ride-hailing service Tada, a smash hit since its launch just over a year ago, as it prepares for a court verdict that could potentially end its ambitious drive in one of the world's most tech-savvy economies.

In a short period since starting services in late 2018, Tada has won 1.7 million users as it took advantage of growing demand and the funding muscle of its Japanese backer SoftBank Group Corp.

Yet, Tada's ride hasn't been all smooth as it has come up against increasingly tough regulations in a market that has been particularly unkind to ride-hailing apps and a taxi lobby that is an outsized political force.

Prosecutors have sought one-year jail terms for executives of Tada and its parent firm for violating transport laws, with the verdict expected Wednesday morning.

South Korea restricts ride-hailing to only licensed taxis and bans the use of private cars for the purpose. Tada has been exploiting a rule that allows the rental of chauffer-driven 11-seaters to operate its ride-hailing services, angering the taxi lobby and regulators.

If Wednesday's verdict goes against Tada, that could raise the hurdle for further investments by SoftBank, which has already decided to indefinitely put off plans for a $500 million funding by its Vision Fund.

The discussions between Tada and SoftBank on the additional funding fell through after a ruling party lawmaker proposed a law revision in October to further restrict Tada services, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"The bill was not expected at all, it wasn't even in our worst-case scenario," Lee Jae-woong, entrepreneur and head of Tada's parent company Socar, told Reuters, declining to divulge specifics of talks with investors.

Investors could be put off as "South Korea can be seen as a country where unexpected regulation can suddenly make a business impossible to operate," he said.

Globally, ride-hailing services led by Uber have been on a bumpy ride with regulators. Uber is struggling to renew its license with London's transport authority, while a U.S. judge has refused its request to stop a California labour law from taking effect this month.

In South Korea, a global IT powerhouse with the world's highest smartphone penetration, Uber's ride-hailing business was curtailed in 2015, two years after its launch, with legislation banning the use of ride-hailing service by private cars following fierce protests from the taxi lobby. Uber now offers limited services.

"If you try to jail those who dream of innovation, and create laws that ban innovation, the society will not move forward," Lee wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Tada's parent Socar and SoftBank declined to confirm any details on the funding plan by Vision Fund, or comment on the court case.

POOR SERVICE

Tada, meaning "ride" in Korean, has been an early hit among riders who, according to a private survey, were fed up with poor taxi service. Some drivers refuse customers during rush hours.

Besides SoftBank Ventures, private equity and venture capital firms have backed the company to the tune of about 161 billion won (104.1 million pounds) since 2018.

"Tada must...offer specific alternatives for co-existence with taxis," transport ministry official Kim Sang-do said in December.

But Lee, previously not fond of the spotlight, has spoken out repeatedly on Facebook against the new bill and regulations, noting President Moon Jae-in's pledge to nurture innovative startups in the country dominated by large conglomerates such as Samsung and Hyundai.

His uncharacteristic outspokenness, rare in corporate Korea, has put him at odds with policymakers.

"If it weren't for (Lee) posting on Facebook, I think (Tada) would have closed already," said one start-up industry source who knows Lee personally.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Jack Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.69% 217.8 Delayed Quote.4.35%
KAKAO CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.89% 5269 End-of-day quote.12.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:43pSecurity Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes Two Entries from Its Sanctions List
PU
06:43pMCPHERSON : ASX Media Release
PU
06:43pSONIC HEALTHCARE : CEO Presentation Half Year Results to 31 December 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
06:43pMore biosecurity funding needed to battle wave of illegal imports
PU
06:43pMODERN LAND CHINA : Proposed issuance of usd-denominated green senior notes
PU
06:43pMCPHERSON : Appendix 4D - 1H20 Results Release
PU
06:43pDelegates Express Concern over Rising Unilateralism, Coercive Economic Measures, as Special Committee on Charter of United Nations Opens Session
PU
06:42pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fluor Corporation Investors (FLR)
BU
06:41pBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : Donates One-Year Supply of Gas and Tires to the Council on Aging of West Florida
BU
06:40pAustralia's Caltex receives competing takeover offer from Britain's EG Group
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
2MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : starts search for new CEO - Sky News
3NUTRIEN LTD. : NUTRIEN : Swings to 4Q Loss -- Earnings Review
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
52020 Census Advertising Campaign Expands to Reach All Audiences

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group