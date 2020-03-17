Log in
News : Economy & Forex
SoftBank backs away from part of planned WeWork bailout - WSJ

03/17/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

SoftBank Group Corp is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, due to regulatory investigations of the office sharing company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Investigations into WeWork's business from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department are a dealbreaker for the Japanese technology conglomerate that had agreed to purchase $3 billion of WeWork shares from existing investors last fall, the report said.

SoftBank sent a notice to WeWork shareholders on Tuesday informing the company about its decision, the report said.

SoftBank and WeWork did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Japanese firm had in October agreed to spend nearly $10 billion to take over WeWork, doubling down on an ill-fated investment and giving a near $1.7 billion payoff to the U.S. office-space sharing startup's co-founder Adam Neumann to relinquish control.

Neumann has the right to sell $970 million of shares as part of the tender offer, in which SoftBank was to buy up to $3 billion in WeWork shares from existing investors and employees at a price of $19.19 each.

That deal is yet to go through and has been delayed over the past few months.

In December, Reuters reported that SoftBank's talks to secure $3 billion from Japan's three biggest banks had stalled as the lenders have hit internal lending limits to the firm.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

