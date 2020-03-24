SoftBank held go-private talks with Elliott - FT

However, eventually SoftBank opted to move ahead with a plan to sell down $41 billion (35 billion pounds) in assets to pay down its debt and boost a share buyback to 2.5 trillion yen (19.1 billion pounds), the report said.

SoftBank declined to comment on the report.

The Japanese tech conglomerate's asset sale plans, announced on Monday, came amid a growing financial squeeze on the company and its $100 billion Vision Fund, which has recorded two consecutive quarters of losses after its tech bets fell short, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the global economy.

