Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

By Sam Nussey

SoftBank Group Corp is launching a $100 million fund to invest in "companies led by founders and entrepreneurs of colour", in the latest corporate action as protests roil the United States.

Described as SoftBank's bid to improve diversity, "we have to put money behind it, set plans, and hold ourselves accountable," SoftBank's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, who will head the fund, wrote in a letter to employees on Wednesday.

Named the "Opportunity Growth Fund" and focused on African Americans and Latinos in the U.S. it is, SoftBank says, the largest fund of its kind.

It will invest in entrepreneurs "from communities that face systemic disadvantages in building and scaling their businesses," Claure wrote.

SoftBank also runs the $100 billion Vision Fund, which is headed by Rajeev Misra and invests amounts larger than the entire new fund in startups around the world.

In addition to leading restructuring at floundering office space startup WeWork, Claure runs a fund investing in Latin America. He and Misra are seen as potential successors to Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

"Racism is a lamentable thing," Son wrote on Twitter, ending his post with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Claure wrote in his letter that Tokyo-headquartered SoftBank was also establishing a "dedicated diversity and inclusion program".

SoftBank's management is overwhelmingly male, with the company planning to nominate its first female board director at a shareholder meeting later this month.

While spanning a wide range of nationalities, only four of 30 investors listed on Vision Fund's website are female.

Companies including foreign firms like SoftBank have made public statements following the worst U.S. civil unrest in decades as the death of an unarmed black man reignites the issue of police brutality against African Americans.

Sony Corp this week pushed back an event for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, saying "we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.22% 1367.5 End-of-day quote.-6.30%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.23% 5121 End-of-day quote.7.67%
SONY CORPORATION 0.25% 7151 End-of-day quote.-3.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aOPEC+ keen to keep U.S. shale in check as oil prices rally
RE
11:23aFiat to test automatic switch to electric mode for its hybrid cars in Turin
RE
11:22aCanadian dollar posts 3-month high as BoC scales back crisis operations
RE
11:21aForeign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, May 2020
PU
11:21aSEVERSTAL : invests in 22.5% reduction of atmospheric emissions at CherMK
PU
11:18aFrance nears 1-billion-euro crisis fund for aero suppliers - sources
RE
11:16aREQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT : Building Maintenance (High Reach) Consultancy Services
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group