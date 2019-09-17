Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftBank leads financing round in Brazilian home goods retailer MadeiraMadeira

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has led a $110 million financing round for Brazilian online home goods platform MadeiraMadeira, according to a statement on Tuesday.

SoftBank's fresh capital for MadeiraMadeira comes from its $5 billion Latin America fund, launched in March, which has been directed to sectors ranging from banking and real estate to home goods and delivery services.

Investment firm Light Street Capital is also participating in the funding round, alongside SoftBank and Flybridge Capital, which is already an investor in MadeiraMadeira.

The Brazilian retailer, which offers around a million home furnishing products, said it will use the proceeds to invest in technology, logistics and customer services.

MadeiraMadeira operates like U.S. furniture retailers Wayfair Inc and Build.com. Its investors include Niraj Shah, chief executive and founder of Wayfair, and Christian Friedland, founder of Build.com.

By selling furniture to customers without holding inventory, the company aims to keep down capital costs. When a client buys a table at its website, for instance, that order goes directly to the furniture maker, which has its own inventory. Currently, MadeiraMadeira manages products in 450 third-party distribution centres.

Daniel Scandian, chief executive and co-founder of MadeiraMadeira, told Reuters the company plans to expand operations beyond Brazil in Latin America, although it will first concentrate investments in the region's largest economy.

A former professional racing driver, Scandian joined his brother Marcelo and Robson Privado to launch MadeiraMadeira after his family's flooring business went under in the 2009 global financial crisis.

MadeiraMadeira, which has just reached break-even, has already raised $38.8 million in three previous financing rounds with investors such as venture capital firms Monashees, Kaszek and Flybridge.

Lazard Ltd advised MadeiraMadeira in the most recent financing round.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Carolina Mandl
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.20% 4837 End-of-day quote.-30.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31aLeading Tax Lawyer Robert Young Joins Goodwin as Partner in London
BU
04:30aAddiction Policy Forum and National District Attorneys Association Launch Initiative to Educate Prosecutors About Addiction
GL
04:29aOil declines as market assesses attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
04:27aSIRIUS MINERALS : Britain's biggest mining project in the balance as Sirius bond aborted
RE
04:27aChina condemns attacks on Saudi oil facilities
RE
04:27aSUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Excellent service needn't hide from the spotlight
PU
04:27aCPI PROPERTY : Shopping centre Olympia in Teplice soon to open one of Czech Republic's biggest entertainment centres
PU
04:27aDAIMLER : FUSO eCanter is a kilometre millionaire – 25 times around the world with electric power
PU
04:27aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
04:25aCORRECTION OF THE CORPORATE NEWS PUBLISHED ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2019, 9 : 00 a.m. „For the first time, Coreo publishes consolidated half-year report (IFRS)'
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5COBHAM PLC : COBHAM : U.S. group Advent wins $5 billion battle for Britain's Cobham

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group