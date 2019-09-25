Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SoftBank likely to funnel $1 billion more into WeWork after delayed IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 11:01pm EDT
A woman exits a WeWork co-working space in New York

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is planning to pump an extra $1 billion or more into WeWork by renegotiating a warrant agreement struck before falling valuations delayed the U.S. office-sharing startup's IPO, the Financial Times reported.

The plan would increase the Japanese firm's initially planned investment of $1.5 billion in WeWork as part of the agreement, giving the U.S. company the right to receive the money in April next year in exchange for Class A common stock.

SoftBank and its Saudi-backed Vision Fund are WeWork's biggest backers and have already funneled more than $10 billon into the U.S. company, including the promised $1.5 billion.

The potential new investment from SoftBank could unlock more financing options for WeWork, which is in talks for a $3 billion to $4 billion loan from a consortium of banks contingent on it raising additional capital, FT added.

A new deal would reduce the price per share at which SoftBank acquires WeWork stock, giving it a larger stake in the unprofitable property group, FT said on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter. It was unclear how renegotiations would affect the Japanese group's valuation of its investment, FT said.

WeWork declined to comment on the report. SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SoftBank invested in WeWork parent We Company at a $47 billion valuation in January, but investor skepticism led to a potential IPO valuation of as low as $10 billion earlier this month, Reuters reported.

The startup postponed its IPO last week, and on Tuesday, its co-founder Adam Neumann resigned as CEO, giving up the majority of his voting control after SoftBank and other shareholders turned on him.

WeWork appointed two insiders as co-CEOs and said Neumann will stay on the board as non-executive chairman.

We Company said it is evaluating the "optimal timing" for an IPO.

MORE MONEY

In the run-up to the planned IPO, investors questioned WeWork's corporate governance standards, as well as the sustainability of its business model, which relies on a mix of long-term liabilities and short-term revenue.

The lowered valuation is a blow to SoftBank as it tries to amass $108 billion for its second Vision Fund. Reuters sources said it was likely that SoftBank would have to pony up more cash to support its biggest bet, or take a writedown in case of an IPO.

SoftBank's stock is down 8% since the beginning of this month.

The renegotiation of the warrant agreement is one of several options being considered, FT said.

The talks are in early stages and SoftBank, led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, could decide against investing altogether, the business daily said.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01pSoftBank likely to funnel $1 billion more into WeWork after delayed IPO
RE
10:49pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : SDG Business Forum calls for business to move from strategy to delivery on Global Goals
PU
10:49pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:47pPG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2 billion as part of reorganization plan
RE
10:42pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:38pIBC INSURANCE BUREAU OF CANADA : New report shows urgent need for climate adaptation investment
PU
10:29pOil prices hold steady as Trump touts sooner-than-expected trade deal
RE
10:23pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM urges China, US to promote ties with vision, conviction
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies decline in August (Media Release)
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up 1.6 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group