Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SoftBank sees $8.4 billion net loss on WeWork writedown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

By Sam Nussey

SoftBank Group Corp said it sees a loss of around 700 billion yen ($6.6 billion) in the year ending March on the portion of its WeWork investment held outside the Vision Fund, extending the group's expected net loss to 900 billion yen.

SoftBank maintained its forecast of a record annual operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen announced earlier this month as bets via the $100 billion fund sour.

SoftBank is embroiled in a legal dispute with directors at WeWork after backing out of a $3 billion tender offer agreed when it bailed out the office-sharing firm following a flopped IPO attempt last year.

The tech conglomerate has poured more than $13.5 billion into WeWork, one of a string of troubled bets by CEO Masayoshi Son that have laid waste to SoftBank's full-year earnings and which are now being hammered by the coronavirus outbreak.

SoftBank's shares were up 2.4% in early trading, in line with the benchmark index <.N255>. The group has launched a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback to support its shares, which CEO Son uses as collateral for loans.

The highly leveraged conglomerate has been forced into selling down major assets to raise funds, but could receive a big boost from the Bank of Japan's plan to expand corporate bond buying.

SoftBank was sitting on around $160 billion of interest bearing debt at the end of December and has seen bond yields rise as high as 4.5% this month.

Portfolio companies are continuing to retreat from a SoftBank-cash fuelled push for breakneck growth, with Indian hotel chain Oyo planning to offload more properties around the world, sources told Reuters this week.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54pData on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
RE
09:52pChina Nonmanufacturing PMI Rises to 3-Month High, Boosted by Construction
DJ
09:45pChina Factory Activity Gauge Slipped in April
DJ
09:43pChina's factory activity expands for second month, but slump in export orders deepens
RE
09:39pTyson Foods temporarily pauses operations at beef facility in Dakota City
RE
09:38pFSC MEDIA RELEASE : Australia managed funds world leading despite inferior tax and regulation pdf
PU
09:31pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet thermal camera needs
RE
09:29pAnthem sees more people opting for govt plans as coronavirus hammers job market
RE
09:27pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing
RE
09:20pU.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll--12th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5Asian stocks set to track U.S. gains as virus treatment hopes lift confidence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group