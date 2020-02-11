Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Wednesday morning after a federal judge approved the takeover of its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp by T-Mobile US Inc.

A deal would allow SoftBank, which reports its earnings on Wednesday, to offload a troubled asset when its other tech bets are facing investor scepticism and it is struggling to raise funds for a successor to its $100 billion Vision Fund.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp., Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile US
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.50% 5140 End-of-day quote.9.69%
SPRINT CORPORATION 77.50% 8.52 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
T-MOBILE US 11.78% 94.49 Delayed Quote.7.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:24pCASSINI RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
07:24pCAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:19pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Acquisition of Park Tower in Downtown Sacramento, Callifornia in United States
PU
07:19pGradual moderation of economic growth expected in 2020 and 2021 – Central Bank
PU
07:19pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Inside information - proposed issue of u.s. dollar denominated senior notes to be guaranteed by the company
PU
07:19pPLACEMENTS : :Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less than US$100.0 Million
PU
07:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)
BU
07:15pSoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval
RE
07:14pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Telenav, Inc. Investors (TNAV)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
3LYFT, INC. : Lyft forecasts slower growth in 2020, leaves target profit date unchanged
4APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
5MASCO CORPORATION : MASCO : Q4 2019 Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group