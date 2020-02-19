Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftBank to borrow $4.5 billion pledging domestic telco's shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 domestic and foreign financial institutions using almost a third of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.

The loan, which a company spokeswoman said will be used to boost the group's cash on hand and for general business purposes, comes as SoftBank's finances are under pressure on multiple fronts.

SoftBank is offering a 20% stake in the telco as collateral for the two-year loan with an option to extend for a further year. The shares are worth 1.4 trillion yen as of today's market price - nearly triple the amount the group is borrowing.

Activist investor Elliott Management has amassed a holding of almost $3 billion in SoftBank, sources said, and is calling for $20 billion in stock buybacks using the group's stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba.

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said last week while open to potentially buying back shares he is "no hurry" to sell down the stake.

The margin loan comes as SoftBank invests its own funds in the successor to its first $100 billion Vision Fund as it struggles to attract outside investors.

Talks to secure $3 billion from Japan's three biggest banks to fund a bailout of office sharing startup WeWork have stalled, Reuters reported in December, as the lenders hit internal lending limits.

SoftBank owns two-thirds of its domestic wireless unit, which has pledged to pay out 85% of net income as dividends, providing a steady stream of cash to fund Son's bets on technology firms.

Third-quarter profit at the group was almost wiped out by losses at the Vision Fund, potentially further dampening investment enthusiasm for the group's investments on untested start-ups.

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.41% 220.52 Delayed Quote.3.97%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.89% 5269 End-of-day quote.12.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aAMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS : Disposition of Two Assets
PU
03:53aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : Agendas for the 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:53aTRUPANION : Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
03:53aPICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY : Announcement in relation to premium income
PU
03:53aOSCE EEF meeting in Vienna focuses on Prevention and combating corruption through stability and economic growth
PU
03:53aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $20.5M loan for Jersey City apartments
PU
03:53aCONTINENTAL : and Menke Agrar Agree Strategic Partnership for Selling...
PU
03:53aCROCODILE GARMENTS : Update on Profit Warning
PU
03:51aChina's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease curbs, restore production
RE
03:50aChina's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease curbs, restore production
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND PRIMARY..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group