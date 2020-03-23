Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SoftBank to sell up to $41 billion in assets to expand share buyback, cut debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it is selling up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) in assets to buy back another 2 trillion yen of its shares and reduce debt.

The share buyback, which will be the Japanese tech conglomerate's biggest ever repurchase, will be in addition to the up to 500 billion yen buyback announced earlier this month and comes amid pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management to improve shareholder returns.

The move comes as SoftBank's share price has been hammered by investor scepticism over the outlook for CEO Masayoshi Son's bets on startups like WeWork and Uber.

SoftBank's share price extended early gains on Monday, jumping 19% following the announcement of the asset sales, which will be executed over the next four quarters. SoftBank did not specify what would be sold.

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aDollar mostly firmer but U.S. stimulus gridlock narrows gains
RE
01:57aSingapore's key price gauge flashes deflation for first time in decade on virus woes
RE
01:53aDollar mostly firmer but U.S. stimulus gridlock narrows gains
RE
01:52aMalaysia says may extend movement curbs, to add stimulus
RE
01:42aDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten
RE
01:37aSoftBank to sell up to $41 billion in assets to expand share buyback, cut debt
RE
01:35aSoftBank to sell up to $41 billion in assets to expand share buyback, cut debt
RE
01:34aToyota plans to develop fuel cell truck with Hino unit
RE
01:27a(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : Liquidity Management of Heterogeneous Banks during the Great Recession
PU
01:21aSingapore Inflation Slowed in February
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
2Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
4THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Market Announcement - Trading Halt
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group