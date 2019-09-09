Log in
News : Companies
SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

09/09/2019 | 11:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The WeWork logo is displayed on the entrance of a co-working space in New York

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group, a top shareholder in the holding company of U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork, is urging it to shelve a planned IPO on concerns over the valuation that can be achieved in a listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

Investor scepticism has already forced money-losing The We Company to weigh slashing its IPO valuation to a little more than $20 billion, sources told Reuters last week, following weak initial trading at other startups including SoftBank-backed Uber Technologies Inc.

While SoftBank and its $100 billion Vision Fund emphasise their long term investing credentials, founder and CEO Masayoshi Son has set out an ambitious IPO pipeline for its tech investments, spanning ride-hailing, fintech and health startups.

Putting the IPO of We Company on hold would disrupt that schedule at a time when SoftBank is seeking funds from investors for a second Vision Fund.

SoftBank made a follow-up investment in We Company, one of its biggest tech bets, at a $47 billion valuation earlier this year - a number widely treated with scepticism by analysts.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Maju Samuel and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp, SoftBank Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.84% 4629 End-of-day quote.-33.92%
