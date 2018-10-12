SoftServe Drives America’s Intelligent Mobility Future with Innovation Center Sponsorship

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, today announces its continued commitment to TennSMART with its sponsorship of TennSMART’s Innovation Center, a virtual center of collective resources to address serious problems facing transportation and the ecosystem emerging from digital mobilization.



TennSMART is a Tennessee-based consortium that brings leaders from the public and private sectors together to accelerate the development and deployment of new intelligent mobility innovations in Tennessee. As a trusted advisor to its customers, SoftServe will take a leadership position in starting this Innovation Center to bridge gaps between the involved entities, as each has specific agendas, needs, and responsibilities.

“We are very excited to be a member of TennSMART and the Innovation Center is critical to our mission of helping to tackle the intelligent mobility challenges of tomorrow,” said Steve Lowry, Executive Vice President, Client Services at SoftServe. “Aligned with our agnostic approach towards interoperability and data platforms, SoftServe is uniquely positioned to bring our objectivity and expertise in developing intelligent mobility platforms to the Innovation Center.”

With a growing number of Tennessee and regional organizations working together to develop scientific knowledge and new technologies around how people and goods are transported, TennSMART draws members from smart cities, vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, fleet operators, software developers, utilities, and regulators. Its focus looks into how connected and automated vehicles, heavy duty trucking and freight efficiency, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, and multimodal commuting will shape America’s mobility future.

Since joining the TennSMART consortium in July 2018, SoftServe has invested its Innovation Platform and advisory services and is proud to be a member of the consortium.

About TennSMART

TennSMART, a Tennessee-based consortium of top transportation CEOs, research institutions, and government officials, is leading mobility research by providing information-sharing platforms for organizations and individuals seeking to advance transportation technology and bring efficient new modules to market. TennSMART intends to offer the most collaborative and transformative transportation technology meetings in the U.S., solving tomorrow’s mobility problems today through partnerships and collaborations with private industry, governments, and academic research. Learn more about TennSMART at www.tennsmart.org .