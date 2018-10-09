SoftServe Experts to Speak at British-Ukrainian IT Day in London
10/09/2018 | 10:47pm CEST
LONDON, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, is a sponsor and integral part of the British-Ukrainian IT Day in London and company experts will participate in a number of panel discussions.
WHEN:
October 9 and 11, 2018
WHERE:
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development HQ One Exchange Square London EC2A 2JN, UK
SOFTSERVE PANEL PARTICIPANTS: October 9 15:50 - 16:20 – Business Networking Platform: Ukraine Now Speaker: Yaroslav Lyubinets – SoftServe co-founder and chairman of the board of directors
October 11 9:30 – 10:00 – New Context For IT: UK-Ukraine Cooperation Speaker: Yaroslav Lyubinets – SoftServe co-founder and chairman of the board of directors
10:00 – 10:30 – Leading Innovation: Why Ukraine Moderator: Kris Kosyk, vice president of innovation at SoftServe
11:20 – 12:45 Fintech – Present and Future Speaker: Antonina Skrypnyk, head of Fintech Lab at SoftServe
13:45 – 14:45 – Using and Developing Fintech Applications Moderator: Guillaume Kendall, director of DLT & Fintech at SoftServe
WHY: Ukrainian software companies have long established themselves as robust partners for some of the biggest companies internationally, and the momentum continues to grow.
The IT Day, of the Ukrainian Week in London, aims to acquaint UK firms with opportunities for software creation needs opening the doors for UK investment and innovative partnerships with Ukrainian firms.
About SoftServe SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.
SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.
Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.
We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.