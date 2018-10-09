SoftServe Experts to Speak at British-Ukrainian IT Day in London

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, is a sponsor and integral part of the British-Ukrainian IT Day in London and company experts will participate in a number of panel discussions.

WHEN: October 9 and 11, 2018 WHERE: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development HQ

One Exchange Square

London EC2A 2JN, UK

SOFTSERVE PANEL PARTICIPANTS:

October 9

15:50 - 16:20 – Business Networking Platform: Ukraine Now

Speaker: Yaroslav Lyubinets – SoftServe co-founder and chairman of the board of directors

October 11

9:30 – 10:00 – New Context For IT: UK-Ukraine Cooperation

Speaker: Yaroslav Lyubinets – SoftServe co-founder and chairman of the board of directors

10:00 – 10:30 – Leading Innovation: Why Ukraine

Moderator: Kris Kosyk, vice president of innovation at SoftServe

11:20 – 12:45 Fintech – Present and Future

Speaker: Antonina Skrypnyk, head of Fintech Lab at SoftServe

13:45 – 14:45 – Using and Developing Fintech Applications

Moderator: Guillaume Kendall, director of DLT & Fintech at SoftServe

WHY: Ukrainian software companies have long established themselves as robust partners for some of the biggest companies internationally, and the momentum continues to grow.

The IT Day, of the Ukrainian Week in London, aims to acquaint UK firms with opportunities for software creation needs opening the doors for UK investment and innovative partnerships with Ukrainian firms.