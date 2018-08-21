Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftServe Heats Up the Cloud Market with New Dedicated Go-to-Market Strategy with Google Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a digital authority and consulting company, announces a new go-to-market strategy with Google Cloud, as part of SoftServe’s recent acknowledgement as a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

SoftServe and Google Cloud Host Joint Meetup on Machine Learning in Boston
SoftServe discusses the current state of AI.


SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and has since completed extensive technical training, successfully delivered numerous complex implementations on GCP and met rigorous evaluations to achieve Google Cloud’s highest partner status.

“As part of the growing Google Cloud partner ecosystem, achieving the Premier status is a testament to SoftServe’s commitment to innovation that moves the needle for our clients every day on their digital journey,” said Todd Lenox, Vice President, Digital Services Group at SoftServe. “Our continued partnership with Google Cloud enables us to provide cutting-edge cloud expertise for the future.”

As part of the premier partnership, SoftServe is heating up the cloud market by executing well-coordinated, co-branded campaigns and events at the local and national level. As a result, the company has seen rapid growth and interest around the role of machine learning (ML) in addressing multi-dimensional problems that require nontraditional approaches.

In a series of joint interactive meetups held around the US, SoftServe and Google Cloud are sharing architecture design insights for ML systems. These feature gamified interactive exercises that simulate cutting edge ML design systems by analyzing business and technical requirements, selecting optimal algorithms, and teaching how to validate decisions using rapid prototyping techniques.

SoftServe, with the help of Google Cloud, is enabling organizations to move at the speed of digital to create exceptional experiences, accelerate innovation, turn data into actionable insights, and future proof business.

SoftServe offers products and services across GCP, including cloud app solutions, cloud storage solutions, large-scale computing solutions, and big data solutions. As a premier partner, SoftServe can access partner account tools that will help fuel innovation for SoftServe customers who are building on GCP. This includes access to the Cloud Connect Premier section and sandbox toolkit, as well as internal use of G Suite Business and G Suite Enterprise and product roadmap access.

About SoftServe
SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect. SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. 

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. 

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey. 

Visit our websiteblogLinkedInFacebook, and Twitter pages. 

SoftServe Media Contact
Paul Jones
Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations
pjone@softserveinc.com
512-796-7358

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1bb9b77-7d6b-419a-8e31-a8c255705dae

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:20pGlobal Automobile Muffler Market 2018-2024 by Product Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:18pJ M SMUCKER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pI T : Unaudited fy18/19 first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 may 2018 and positive profit alert
PU
01:17pI T : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 21 august 2018
PU
01:17pFUNCOM AND THE BEARDED LADIES&RSQUO; ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 4TH 2018 RELEASE DATE FOR MUTANT YEAR ZERO : Road to Eden
PU
01:17pSMUCKER : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:17pPRESS RELEASE - "MUTANT YEAR ZERO : Road to Eden" release date 4 December 2018
AQ
01:17pChina Natural Gas Sector Report 2017-2021 featuring PetroChina, China Petrochemical Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Kunlun Energy, and Beijing Enterprise - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.