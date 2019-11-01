Log in
Softbank Group says to book $2.56 billion second-quarter gain on Alibaba stake

11/01/2019 | 10:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it would book a 277 billion yen ($2.56 billion) gain in the second quarter after portfolio company Alibaba Group Holding recorded a $9.7 billion gain related to its stake in Ant Financial.

SoftBank, which will report earnings for the July-September quarter on Nov. 6, has a 26% stake in Alibaba and said it will report the gain under income on equity method investments.

E-commerce giant Alibaba earlier on Friday reported a 260% jump in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders due to the one-time gain.

The boost from SoftBank's stake in Alibaba comes as investors are bracing for big writedowns on some of the Japanese conglomerate's biggest tech bets when it reports next week.

($1 = 108.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by David Evans)

By Sam Nussey

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.50% 179.06 Delayed Quote.28.89%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.71% 4190 End-of-day quote.-40.19%
