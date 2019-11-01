Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Softbank Group says to book $2.56 billion second-quarter gain on Alibaba stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it would book a 277 billion yen ($2.56 billion) gain in the second quarter after portfolio company Alibaba Group Holding recorded a $9.7 billion gain related to its stake in Ant Financial.

SoftBank, which will report earnings for the July-September quarter on Nov. 6, has a 26% stake in Alibaba and said it will report the gain under income on equity method investments.

E-commerce giant Alibaba earlier on Friday reported a 260% jump in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders due to the one-time gain.

The boost from SoftBank's stake in Alibaba comes as investors are bracing for big writedowns on some of the Japanese conglomerate's biggest tech bets when it reports next week.

($1 = 108.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by David Evans)

By Sam Nussey

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.29% 178.81 Delayed Quote.28.89%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.71% 4190 End-of-day quote.-40.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aU.S. insurer AIG's third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
10:45aDollar drops on mixed data, trade optimism
RE
10:44aChina central bank says to keep working to ward off financial risks
RE
10:43aFed's Kaplan says policy is appropriate, should now be patient
RE
10:43aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes co-chair South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation, 5 Nov
PU
10:43aLAUNCH TECH : Poll result of special general meeting and voluntary announcement of blockchain business development
PU
10:42aGoogle takes on wearables giants with $2.1 billion Fitbit deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
2NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : tempers full-year profit expectations, unveils plan to control costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group