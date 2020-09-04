Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Softbank bets heavily on option purchases, primarily in tech sector: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp made significant option purchases in the U.S. stock market in recent weeks as a way of temporarily investing some of its proceeds from asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In August, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had announced a new investment management subsidiary that would park excess cash from a massive asset sale program in liquid stocks.

So far, SoftBank has spent roughly $10 billion buying shares. It has also spent more buying derivatives in U.S. stocks, the sources said. The Financial Times first reported on these derivative purchases on Friday.

A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment.

SoftBank has already built a stake worth around $1.2 billion in e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, according to regulatory filings.

In addition to Amazon, the Japanese tech conglomerate has built stakes in Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc , according to the filings.

In total, SoftBank has injected roughly $4 billion building up these stakes.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.60% 1571.96 Delayed Quote.21.66%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.10% 3267.49 Delayed Quote.82.27%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.70% 211.704 Delayed Quote.46.89%
NETFLIX, INC. -3.46% 507.39 Delayed Quote.62.48%
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.01% 1368 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
TESLA, INC. 0.31% 408.8712 Delayed Quote.386.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pU.s. judge says two men accused of helping former nissan chairman carlos ghosn flee can be extradited to japan
RE
12:55pU.S. CDC reports 186,173 deaths from coronavirus
RE
12:52pOil falls 3%, heads for weekly drop on demand concerns
RE
12:47pU.s. cdc reports total new coronavirus cases of 6,132,074 as of yesterday vs 6,087,403 in previous report on sept. 3
RE
12:46pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 186,173 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 185,092 in previous report on sept. 3
RE
12:42pBritain names former Australian PM Abbott as trade adviser
RE
12:39pColombia orders Google to comply with data protection rules
RE
12:38pBrazil auto industry prospects still bleak even after August recovery, Anfavea says
RE
12:37pFed could ramp up corporate debt purchases if volatility persists -Citi
RE
12:37pU.S. job growth slowing as fiscal stimulus tapers offs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group