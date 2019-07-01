Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Softomotive : Named Star Performer in Everest Group PEAK MatrixTM Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Softomotive, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor, has been positioned as a Star Performer by leading analyst Everest Group in its “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005680/en/

Everest Group - RPA Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019 - Softomotive (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everest Group - RPA Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019 - Softomotive (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Softomotive has reinforced its position as a Major Contender in 2019. It leads on market impact in the Major Contenders category, and it’s the third successive time the company has featured as a Star Performer,” said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. “The growth of its client base for ProcessRobot, new product features such as a visual exception recording capability, and good client feedback all contributed to its improved position.”

“We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group as a Star Performer in RPA for the third year running,” said Marios Stavropoulos, Co-CEO, Softomotive. “The fact that we have moved clear of other Major Contenders based on assessment of market impact reflects the considerable progress we have made since our Series A funding last year in terms of client, partner and talent acquisition, new office openings and product innovation.”

Argyris Kaninis, Co-CEO, added: “We launched our People1st Approach at the end of last year, which is a totally new way to deploy RPA by putting power in the hands of end users. This has achieved a lot of traction in the market from people looking for a more effective way to realise the full potential from this transformative new technology.”

Everest Group’s assessment centred on Softomotive’s ProcessRobot and WinAutomation RPA solutions. For more information visit https://www.softomotive.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology, from desktop installation to server-based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world’s best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:29pU.S. Proposes More European Tariffs Pending Airbus Case
DJ
08:26pGEHR HOSPITALITY : Acquires the Hyatt Place, King of Prussia
BU
08:23pAVJENNINGS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers Opens in a new Window
PU
08:23pVIVA ENERGY : The search begins for Greater Geelong's unsung sporting heros
PU
08:23pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market – Clarifications about a news article published in the Brazilian Press
PU
08:18pCHINA U TON : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08:18pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019
PU
08:13pEXXON MOBIL : Guides Weaker Segment Profits -- Update
DJ
08:08p02/07/19 - TRA : Turners Invest in AUS CAR Subscription and Sharing Business
PU
08:08pHagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About