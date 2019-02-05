Softomotive: People1st Approach Puts People before Robots

The Softomotive People1st
Approach for RPA is a totally new way to deploy RPA. The power of
innovation is firmly in the hands of those who have the knowledge,
skills and understanding to select and develop the best tasks and
processes to automate – the people that do the work. In a People1st
world, everyone is a “Citizen Developer.”
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is becoming increasingly important to
business as a new way to accelerate digitisation and improve
productivity, reduce costs and errors. In a recent global
study of nearly 600 companies, Softomotive found that roughly half
were looking at RPA and the other half had already started their RPA
journey. Yet the full potential of RPA is yet to be realized due to some
fundamental flaws being exposed, notably hidden costs, the difficulty of
maintaining momentum once easy to identify processes have been automated
and the lack of people engagement.
The Softomotive
People1st Approach for RPA is a totally new way to deploy
RPA and puts the power in the hands of the end user. This new approach
consists of three stages:
- Innovate to empower the many and accelerate performance
collaboratively.
- Incubate to filter and nurture the best output from the
innovation phase.
- Implement to scale what is proven to work.
The first two stages are the real difference between a People1st
Approach and conventional thinking on RPA which so far is overpromising
and underdelivering.
“A People1st approach for process automation places the power
of innovation firmly into the hands of those who are best placed to know
what is needed and how to do it – the people that do the work. In a
People1st world, everyone is a “Citizen Developer” because
they know best what works and what does not “said Marios Stavropoulos,
CEO and co-founder of Softomotive.
The Softomotive People1st Approach is based on a new business model for
RPA which is built around each of these three stages.
Each phase is broken down to different steps to provide a 7 stage
blueprint for the adoption of this new approach.
Marios Stavropoulos added, “Our People1st approach turns
current thinking about RPA on its head. By putting power in the hands of
a Citizen Developer, it will help to avoid unnecessary high upfront
costs, lower project risk, supercharge innovation and accelerate time to
value. By doing so it will drive the next productivity revolution.”
To discover more about the Softomotive People 1st approach
for RPA and this new business model download the Executive
guide or the Practitioner’s
guide for further details. For more information about the People 1st
approach visit: www.softomotive.com/People-1st-Approach.
About Softomotive
Softomotive
is a leading worldwide provider of Robotic Process Automation solutions,
trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide.
Softomotive provides the smoothest RPA journey by allowing you to start
small, learn quickly and scale seamlessly. This helps to reduce overall
project risk and avoids high up-front costs which can make achieving a
positive ROI that much harder.
-
WinAutomation
is the world’s best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful,
robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software
robots. The desktop version is easily installed on everyone’s computer
to accelerate process discovery and development.
-
ProcessRobot
is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade
security and controls, automation of processes that are generated
either top-down or by a bottom-up, People1st Approach.
