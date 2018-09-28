Softomotive,
a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced its Series
A financing round of $25 million with Grafton Capital. This significant
investment will help Softomotive build on its strong and growing
position in the rapidly-expanding RPA market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005832/en/
Softomotive raises $25m and relocates to the UK as a base for global growth in the burgeoning RPA market (Photo: Business Wire)
Grafton Capital is based in London and makes minority investments in
rapidly growing, founder-owned software companies across Europe.
Softomotive has selected London as it’s home city and recently moved to
new offices.
The business world has woken up to the huge potential of RPA to improve
performance by automating, repetitive, time-consuming tasks. Often, this
need is generated by the existence of stand-alone legacy systems which
are business-critical but expensive and difficult to replace. Interest
has peaked as RPA is increasingly seen as a keystone of digitisation,
which is top of most management agendas. According to P&S Market
Research (May 2108), the RPA market is expected to reach $8.6 billion by
2023, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during 2018-2023.
Softomotive, was one of the early pioneers of RPA with WinAutomation,
and has since strengthened its market position with ProcessRobot,
a leading enterprise RPA platform, including best-of-breed 3rd
party AI tools. Together, these products, covering both attended (robots
interacting with humans) and unattended (robots working independently)
automation, provide enterprises of all sizes with the smoothest RPA
journey by enabling them to start small, learn quickly and scale
seamlessly.
“With this injection of growth capital and with London as its new base,
Softomotive will expand its global footprint and accelerate the
development of its product roadmap with a special emphasis on desktop
automation and RPA for medium-sized enterprises,” said Marios
Stavropoulos, CEO and Co-Founder of Softomotive. “We look forward to
working with Grafton Capital as we enter our next growth phase.”
“Right from the start, Softomotive has proven to be a pioneer and
innovator in the RPA marketplace,” added Argyris Kaninis, COO and
Co-Founder of Softomotive. “With our unique portfolio comprising both
desktop and server-based RPA software, we are well placed to serve
enterprises of all sizes and this new partnership with Grafton Capital
will help us achieve our future goals, including being a disruptive
influence on the growing RPA market.”
Oliver Thomas, who led the investment for Grafton Capital and will join
Softomotive’s Board of Directors commented: “We have spent the last
months talking to industry leading enterprises in the US, Europe and
Asia, all of whom have made rigorous assessments and selected
Softomotive’s products ahead of other RPA leaders. It’s a great
privilege to be working with founders who have built a world class
product and have a clear vision as this exciting software category moves
from early adoption to mass deployment.”
About Softomotive
Softomotive is a leading worldwide provider of Robotic Process
Automation solutions, trusted by more than 7,000 companies globally.
Softomotive’s powerful Attended and Unattended RPA technology, from
desktop installation to server based software, is quick to deploy, easy
to use and provides best value for money.
About Grafton Capital
Headquartered in London, Grafton makes minority investments into rapidly
growing, founder-owned software companies across Europe.
Other investments include BOARD International (www.board.com),
Starleaf (www.starleaf.com)
and MPP Global (www.mppglobal.com)
