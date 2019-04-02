Softomotive : announces Guy Berruyer, former CEO of Sage Group, as Chairman

Softomotive,
a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has announced the
appointment of Guy Berruyer as Chairman of the board.
Founded in 2005, Softomotive has been a pioneer in the RPA marketplace
and now has more than 8,000 customers worldwide. Last September, it
announced its Series A financing round of $25 million, to help build on
its strong and growing position.
Mr Berruyer is the former Chief Executive of Sage Group, the accounting
software firm, and successfully led the company to a subscription
software model. He brings his experience not only as a former FTSE-100
CEO but also as Chairman of software company Linaro, Director at Berger
Levrault and Non Executive Director at Meggitt PLC.
He is also a senior advisor at Warburg Pincus LLC and former council
member at the University of Southampton.
"The RPA market is really a new frontier of innovation and growth
opportunity. It's a very exciting industry," said Mr Berruyer. He added
that he was impressed by co-founders Marios Stavropoulos, Softomotive's
CEO, and Argyris Kaninis, COO.
Mr Berruyer said: "Softomotive is transforming extremely fast and part
of my role as Chairman is to act as a mentor, so I'm looking forward to
sharing my experience."
Mr Stavropoulos said: "The traditional approach to RPA is not the whole
story and we add to the mix by providing a bottom-up approach which we
call a People1st
approach to RPA. This is a totally different way to deploy RPA by
putting the power in the hands of the end user."
Mr Kaninis added: "Softomotive has doubled its headcount over the last
12 months and we are looking to double it again in the coming year as we
continue to invest in our products. Our global HQ remains in London but
we have deepened our presence in the US with our New York HQ, at One
World Trade Center, while continuing to develop our presence in Greece
and India. We are also looking closely at opening offices in Continental
Europe and APAC.
Mr Stavropoulos said: “We are very much looking forward to working with
Guy. This is an exciting time for us and he brings a lot of experience
that we will be able to benefit from."
About Softomotive
Softomotive
is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation
solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended
and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology
from desktop installation to server based software which is quick to
deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.
WinAutomation
is the world’s best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides
a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows based platform for building
software robots.
ProcessRobot
is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade
security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.
