Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Softomotive :'s Product Innovation Drives New RPA Enterprise and Desktop Software Releases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Softomotive, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor, has announced new releases of its desktop and server-based RPA software solutions - WinAutomation v9 and ProcessRobot v2019.1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005449/en/

Softomotive’s Product Innovation Drives New RPA Enterprise and Desktop Software Releases

Softomotive’s Product Innovation Drives New RPA Enterprise and Desktop Software Releases

  • WinAutomation v9 is powerful desktop automation software, with 8 totally new features and 12 functionality improvements - including expanded capabilities for application control, improved automation workload efficiency and increased security.
  • ProcessRobot v2019.1 has 7 new features and over 10 enhancements that take enterprise RPA to the next level. It pushes the boundaries in terms of flexibility and scalability in RPA deployments, whilst also significantly strengthening security. Priced to scale, it empowers businesses to dramatically reduce operational costs, increase efficiency and productivity, and accelerate performance.

“Our ambitious and innovative product development strategy has enabled us to bring these exciting new releases of our solutions to market quickly as demand for RPA solutions is increasing,” said Marios Stavropoulos, Co-CEO, Softomotive. “This strategy combines with our People1st Approach for RPA, which effectively puts power into the hands of end-users and frees up their time to make a real difference to the business. Enterprises of any size can start small, learn quickly and scale seamlessly with RPA solutions that are easy to use, fast to deploy and provide significant business benefits.”

Both WinAutomation v9 and ProcessRobot v2019.1 are available via an annual subscription.

Find out what’s new in WinAutomation v9 and ProcessRobot v2019.1.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology, from desktop installation to server-based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world’s best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:15pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon-Whole Foods Article From 2017
DJ
08:15pMICROSOFT : Buys Vendor Marketing Technology Company PromoteIQ
DJ
08:13pTHE QUEEN MARY'S DARK HARBOR UNVEILS : Rogue
BU
08:10pKESLA OYJ : at LESORUB championship 7-10. August, 2019 in Malinovka, Russia
PU
08:09pOROCOBRE LIMITED : – Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony
AQ
08:09pLeading Private Equity Lawyer Daniel Eisner Joins Schulte Roth & Zabel
BU
08:07p4-DAY RMED INVESTOR DEADLINE : Hagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical (RMED) Investors of August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
08:06pURANIUM WEEK : Empty Market
AQ
08:06pHAGENS BERMAN ZUO NOTICE : Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $100,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:05pNAVARRE MINERALS : 06/08/2019 – Podcast interview with MD & CEO at Noosa Mining Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION : RLH Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
4RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED : RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX:RTR) Option to Acquire High-Grade Western Queen Gold Pr..
5GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Constr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group