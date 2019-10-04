Log in
Softpath System : Named a Corporate Plus® Member by the NMSDC

10/04/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softpath System, LLC, an award winning Atlanta-based Technology Consulting and Talent Management firm, has been designated a Corporate Plus member by the National Minority Supplier Development Council. The NMSDC is the nation's leading minority business development and supplier diversity organization, serving thousands of corporations and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) firms through its 23 affiliate councils nationwide. Already a previous winner of the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council's Supplier of the Year Award and the EY Regional Entrepreneur of the Year prize, Softpath is a national trailblazer and one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry.

Ravi Chander, CEO & Sushumna Roy Jalajam, President

Corporate Plus® is an unprecedented membership program for NMSDC-certified minority businesses of the highest caliber. This program was created to address corporate member requests for assistance in locating minority suppliers with the capacity to fulfill national contracts. Corporate Plus members embody the highest standards of client focus, efficient execution and innovative problem-solving. The NMSDC's corporate partners rely heavily on this business group to fulfill their procurement requirements and achieve their Diversity and Inclusion goals.

"As Softpath celebrates its 20th year Anniversary, the Corporate Plus recognition is indicative of our company's ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction" said Sushumna Roy Jalajam, President of Softpath System. "I am so honored that the NMSDC has recognized the hard work and dedication of our team, it is the highest standard to achieve, which makes this moment all the more gratifying," she says. "It has been quite a journey to get to where we are today, and to have the NMSDC include Softpath among its top tier of MBEs is truly special. We see this as validation of our customer-first culture and remain committed to doing all we can to validate our clients' trust."

The NMSDC's National Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange will be held October 13 – 16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.  Softpath will be recognized at Chief Procurement Officer/Corporate plus Forum on Monday, October 14th.

Contact: 
Jim O' Brien 
404-315-1555 
info@softpath.net

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/softpath-system-named-a-corporate-plus-member-by-the-nmsdc-300931379.html

SOURCE Softpath System


© PRNewswire 2019
