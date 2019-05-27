Log in
Softpower International : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting

0
05/27/2019 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00380)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of Softpower International Limited (the "Company") held on Monday, 27 May 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll and the voting details are as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Total

For

Against

number of

votes cast

1.

To receive and consider the audited

587,105,070

0

587,105,070

consolidated financial statements, the report of

(100%)

(0%)

directors and the independent auditor's report

for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

(i)

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Yu Ben Ansheng as

587,105,070

0

587,105,070

executive director.

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Guan Zhiqiang as

587,105,070

0

587,105,070

independent non-executive director.

(100%)

(0%)

(ii)

To authorise the board of directors to fix

587,105,070

0

587,105,070

the remuneration of the directors.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers

587,105,070

0

587,105,070

as independent auditor of the Company and to

(100%)

(0%)

authorise the board of directors to fix its

remuneration.

4.

(A)

To grant a general mandate to the

587,105,070

0

587,105,070

directors to repurchase shares of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company.

(B)

To grant a general mandate to the

586,237,070

868,000

587,105,070

directors to allot and issue new shares of

(99.85%)

(0.15%)

the Company.

(C)

To extend the general mandate to allot

586,237,070

868,000

587,105,070

and issue new shares by adding the shares

(99.85%)

(0.15%)

repurchased by the Company.

-1-

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 1,333,270,000 shares of the Company ("Shares") in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules.

No parties have indicated in the circular containing the notice of AGM that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Softpower International Limited

Lai Fulin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Lai Fulin and Mr. Yu Ben Ansheng as executive directors; and Mr. Wong Yee Shuen, Wilson, Mr. Chen Wei Wen and Mr. Guan Zhiqiang as independent non-executive directors.

-2-

Disclaimer

Softpower International Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:13:01 UTC
