Softpower International : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 1,333,270,000 shares of the Company ("Shares") in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules.

No parties have indicated in the circular containing the notice of AGM that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Softpower International Limited

Lai Fulin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Lai Fulin and Mr. Yu Ben Ansheng as executive directors; and Mr. Wong Yee Shuen, Wilson, Mr. Chen Wei Wen and Mr. Guan Zhiqiang as independent non-executive directors.