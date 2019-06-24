Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Software Developers ShipLink Global and Source Information Systems Agree to Settle All Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipLink Global LLC and Source Information Systems, Inc. today announced an agreement to dismiss all claims the companies made against each other in United States, California Central District Court.

The settlement agreement acknowledges that both Glenn Stewart and Source Information Systems made significant material contributions to developing, marketing and maintaining ShipLink software since its creation in 2004. 

In exchange for undisclosed payment to Source Information Systems, ShipLink Global will now be the exclusive owner of ShipLink software, the ShipLink trademark, and related business interests.  As part of their agreement, both companies also recognize that ShipLink Global will be the exclusive provider of software maintenance and support services to the ShipLink software user community.

While transferring its interest in ShipLink software to ShipLink Global, Source Information Systems will continue to market its own SourceShip Connect shipping software.

Both Source Information Systems and ShipLink Global wish each other well and look forward to servicing clients with renewed focus.

About Source Information Systems 
Since 1968 Source Information Systems, Inc. has provided companies like Kubota Tractor, Johnson & Johnson and K2 Sports with best of class shipping solutions integrating with all major ERP systems. In addition to its own offerings Source is a long-time reseller of Pierbridge and BluJay Solutions. Source also offers leading edge time and labor management solutions. To learn more, visit www.sourceinfo.com.    

About ShipLink Global
ShipLink Global LLC is a leading provider of carrier application integration and shipping solutions for SYSPRO, Epicor Prophet 21, Infor CSI/Syteline and other midmarket ERPs. The company supports hundreds of deployments operating in a diversity of industry applications, including consumer products, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, aerospace and ecommerce. To learn more, visit www.shiplinkglobal.com

For additional information, contact:

Mark O'Bryan
SHIPLINK GLOBAL LLC
mobryan@shiplinkglobal.com

Richard Swallow
SOURCE INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.
rswallow@sourceinfo.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-developers-shiplink-global-and-source-information-systems-agree-to-settle-all-claims-300873640.html

SOURCE ShipLink Global LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pYEXT : What's New in Voice and Visual Search?
PU
03:01pWP ENGINE : to Acquire Flywheel
BU
03:01pWEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Appointment of Catherine Wilcox to Board
BU
03:00pMORPHOSYS : Appoints Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., as New Chief Executive Officer
EQ
02:59pEROS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International PLC - EROS
PR
02:59pAMMO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:57pKGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Decision on the bonds issue and terms of the Polish issue of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.'s bonds
PU
02:57pSTANDARD CHARTERED BANK GHANA : Commodity Exchange sign MoU
AQ
02:57pCATALENT : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027
BU
02:56pCHINA YOUZAN : Short Selling Turnover (GEM) up to morning close
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About