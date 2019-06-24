Software Developers ShipLink Global and Source Information Systems Agree to Settle All Claims

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipLink Global LLC and Source Information Systems, Inc. today announced an agreement to dismiss all claims the companies made against each other in United States, California Central District Court.

The settlement agreement acknowledges that both Glenn Stewart and Source Information Systems made significant material contributions to developing, marketing and maintaining ShipLink software since its creation in 2004.

In exchange for undisclosed payment to Source Information Systems, ShipLink Global will now be the exclusive owner of ShipLink software, the ShipLink trademark, and related business interests. As part of their agreement, both companies also recognize that ShipLink Global will be the exclusive provider of software maintenance and support services to the ShipLink software user community.

While transferring its interest in ShipLink software to ShipLink Global, Source Information Systems will continue to market its own SourceShip Connect shipping software.

Both Source Information Systems and ShipLink Global wish each other well and look forward to servicing clients with renewed focus.

About Source Information Systems

Since 1968 Source Information Systems, Inc. has provided companies like Kubota Tractor, Johnson & Johnson and K2 Sports with best of class shipping solutions integrating with all major ERP systems. In addition to its own offerings Source is a long-time reseller of Pierbridge and BluJay Solutions. Source also offers leading edge time and labor management solutions. To learn more, visit www.sourceinfo.com.

About ShipLink Global

ShipLink Global LLC is a leading provider of carrier application integration and shipping solutions for SYSPRO, Epicor Prophet 21, Infor CSI/Syteline and other midmarket ERPs. The company supports hundreds of deployments operating in a diversity of industry applications, including consumer products, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, aerospace and ecommerce. To learn more, visit www.shiplinkglobal.com

For additional information, contact:

Mark O'Bryan

SHIPLINK GLOBAL LLC

mobryan@shiplinkglobal.com

Richard Swallow

SOURCE INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.

rswallow@sourceinfo.com

SOURCE ShipLink Global LLC