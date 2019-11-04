Software Solutions, New Version Releases and Product Launches Fill Expo Hall at Service Management World

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, is pleased to announce more than 20 leading vendors exhibiting at Service Management World 2019 will showcase their latest products and services in the Expo Hall, providing attendees with the opportunity to receive a “first-look” at new innovations within a hands-on environment.



“The Service Management World Expo Hall is the ultimate marketplace for end-to-end service management solutions,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director at HDI. “Being able to meet with leading vendors and test-drive their solutions enables service management professionals to make better business decisions about solution providers.”

Exhibitors making announcements at the event include:

Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) (booth 606) will showcase ReACT, an industry leader in enterprise password reset and synchronization software, and will demonstrate ReACT’s newest features; Point & Click Visual Text Editor, Enhanced Helpdesk Portal & Dashboard, Delegation Control, TOTP Support, and OAR: Offline Access Recovery.

Auslyn Group (booth 212) will demonstrate its Gamified Learning Simulation for IT Operations and Service Management Practices in addition to the new release of its Root Cause Analysis courses. Attendees can talk with a specialist to see how Auslyn Group can assist with your ITSM initiatives.

AXELOS & PeopleCert (booth 214) will showcase how ITIL 4 has evolved to provide an end-to-end IT/ digital operating model, covering the full delivery of tech-enabled products and services, embracing new ways of working, such as Lean, Agile and DevOps. Find out how to become more effective in the constantly evolving field of IT and how to adapt to changing technologies.

Axios Systems (booth 107) will showcase its latest version of assyst (v11), featuring the updated graphical workflow engine “Process Designer” and catalog management “Service Designer” as well as the powerful capabilities of its integrated assystITOM’s Software Asset Management (SAM). These capabilities allow customers to increase overall service efficiency for end-users.

BOSS Solutions (booth 312) will showcase ITSM solutions named FrontRunners® in IT Help Desk Software three years in a row by Software Advice a Gartner Company, BOSSDesk (Cloud) and BOSS Support Central (On-Premise). Both feature a modern User Interface and customizable Service Catalog for improved service delivery and user satisfaction.

CHETU (booth 113) will showcase its latest software solutions for the ITSM industry, including custom mobile application development, cloud/infrastructure services, messaging & collaboration technologies, AI integration, enterprise IT lifecycle services, workflow management systems, and more.

Dreamtsoft (booth 600) will showcase its APaaS platform - built for MSPs, by MSPs. Architected by ServiceNow founders, this innovative solution combines PSA, ITSM, and CRM into one tool designed to tackle the demands of modern IT.

Freshworks (booth 400) exhibits its AI-powered ITSM functionalities, viz. creating reports using NLP and having real-time conversations with the in-house bot to resolve issues. Freshworks showcases it's latest capabilities: alert management - for better infrastructure health, and an in-house integration with project management - to bridge the wall between IT and engineering teams.

HGC Technologies (booth 106) will showcase its ServiceNow solutions, which provides a simpler way to leverage the CMDB to provide best of class service management and control the way business services are being delivered.

Invarosoft® (booth 712) has launched the first ITSM App to supercharge your ticketing system. Replace 'support@' with Apps, Bots, Smart Ticket Technology and Automation to reduce tickets, improve Engineer productivity and delight your staff with a modern ICT experience. Invarosoft will also showcase ITSupportBot, which includes a Self-Service Bot and Smart Engineer Bot.

Ivanti (booth 201) will showcase its Unified IT solutions, highlighting Service Management and Asset Management. Experts will show attendees natively integrated Voice automation, AI-powered Chatbot, asset lifecycle management, license optimization, and omni-channel self-service. Attendees will learn about Ivanti’s automation, analytics and identity management capabilities.

Kinetic Data (booth 602) will showcase Kinetic Tech Bar, a software that helps organizations schedule, manage, track and analyze in-person service to accommodate the variable supply of technicians and demand for help. Increases productivity and satisfaction by reducing or even eliminating wait times.

Magic Orange Corporation (booth 615) will demonstrate the capabilities of their progressive cloud-based Cost Transparency solution. Its algorithms and cutting-edge dashboards are designed to give business access to information to make truly informed IT decisions, unlocking greater value from existing IT investments and delivering increased savings with regard to future investments.

Micro Focus (booth 700) celebrates two years of Service Management Automation X (SMAX) and announces the availability of SMAX as a service. SMAX offers the lowest total cost of ownership for ESM and ITSM through intelligent virtual agents and entirely codeless configurations.

PowWow (booth 103) will showcase how it helps enterprises mobilize and modernize their enterprises, giving their workforce access to ITSM apps - like Cherwell and ServiceNow - to see quicker ticket resolution, improved employee productivity and more efficient workflows.

RealVNC (booth 314) will showcase their newest feature releases, including high-speed streaming and HD audio capabilities. They will demonstrate how to safely access a remote computer anywhere in the world to connect to your own data or provide support to others in real-time with optimized streaming media.

Robert Half/Protiviti (booth 706) will showcase their service management solutions in consulting, implementation and operations to address IT and digital challenges. Learn more about partnering with them on staffing needs, projects and systems integrations, managed services, and their off-site service desk solution to help your company improve results and performance.

ScreenMeet (booth 101) announces the new release of ScreenMeet Remote Support, which can run as Admin, be distributed as MSI, and deploy across your network in 1 click.

ServiceNow (booth 401) will demonstrate their latest native mobile innovations from their market-leading IT Service Management cloud solution. Now employees can find answers and get stuff done across IT, HR, facilities, finance, legal and other departments, all from a modern mobile app powered by the Now Platform.

SolarWinds (booth 300) will demonstrate how its cloud-based ITSM platform, SolarWinds Service Desk, facilitates streamlined employee engagement through multi-channel support, including a user-friendly service portal with AI-powered knowledge base and service catalog automations, recently released live chat and mobile applications. Visitors will also see the newly released integration with the SolarWinds Orion Platform.

TeamViewer (booth 513) will demonstrate its newest versions of its award-winning remote access and support software, focusing on how IT agents can securely connect to desktops, servers, mobile and IoT devices in any location, access files and applications and trouble shoot problems more quickly.

The Art of Service (booth 612) will showcase its Self Assessment Toolkit Subscription Program. This program is for professionals seeking a way to empower their team immediately to get them on the right track in the business with access to multiple self assessment subjects.

