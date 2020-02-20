Software Users Reveal Top Three Vendors in eCommerce Through SoftwareReviews

Oracle Commerce Cloud, Shopify Plus, and IBM Digital Commerce are named the 2020 eCommerce Data Quadrant Award Winners.

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, announces the release of the 2020 eCommerce Data Quadrant Award based on real user reviews.

The following three most popular vendors have received gold medals from their users for leading the way with a great customer experience:

Oracle Commerce Cloud Shopify Plus IBM Digital Commerce

Oracle Commerce Cloud ranked highest among software users, earning the number-one spot in many of the product feature section areas, shining brightest in reporting and analytics, predictive recommendations, order management, and integrated search. Shopify Plus performed consistently well according to users, taking the number-one spot for catalogue management, shopping cart management and ease of customization. IBM Digital Commerce did exceptionally well in business value created, quality of features, and vendor support.

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different is its insightful survey questions, carefully crafted by seasoned IT analysts and backed by 22 years of research in IT. This study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and experience with the vendor. When distilled, the customer’s experience is shaped by both the software interface and relationship with the vendor. Evaluating enterprise software along these two dimensions provides a comprehensive understanding of the product in its entirety and helps identify vendors that can deliver on both for the complete software experience.

“Our recent Data Quadrant in e-commerce solutions provides a compelling snapshot of the most popular enterprise-ready players, and can help you make an informed, data-driven selection of an e-commerce platform that will exceed your expectations,” explains Ben Dickie, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. “Having a dedicated e-commerce platform is where the rubber hits the road in transacting with your customers through digital channels. These platforms provide an indispensable array of features, from product catalog and cart management to payment processing to detailed transaction analytics,” he added.

About the Data Quadrant Awards and SoftwareReviews Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. Full vendor evaluations are available in SoftwareReviews’ in-depth software reports at SoftwareReviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

