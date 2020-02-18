Log in
Software Users Reveal Top Vendors in Project Portfolio Management Through SoftwareReviews

02/18/2020 | 12:16pm EST

ONEPOINT Projects PPM, TeamDynamix PPM, Mavenlink, and Wrike are named the 2020 Project Portfolio Management Data Quadrant Award Winners.

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, announces the release of the 2020 Project Portfolio Management Data Quadrant Award for best performers according to it software users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005715/en/

2020 Project Portfolio Management Data Quadrant Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

The following four most popular vendors have received gold medals from their users for leading the way with a great customer experience:

  1. ONEPOINT Projects (PPM)
  2. TeamDynamix (PPM)
  3. Mavenlink
  4. Wrike

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different is its insightful survey questions, carefully crafted by seasoned IT analysts and backed by 22 years of research in IT. This study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and experience with the vendor.

ONEPOINT Projects ranked highest among software users, earning the number-one spot in the areas of ease of implementation and IT administration, vendor support, breadth and quality of features, product strategy, and rate of improvement. TeamDynamix ranked number one in delighting customers with the mandatory feature project portfolio management. Mavenlink users were exceedingly satisfied, giving the vendor top scores in many areas including timesheet and lifecycle management, as well as analytics and reporting. Wrike performed consistently well according to users, taking the number-one spot for tasks and team flow management, usability and intuitiveness, and business value created.

When distilled, the customer’s experience is shaped by both the software interface and relationship with the vendor. Evaluating enterprise software along these two dimensions provides a comprehensive understanding of the product in its entirety and helps identify vendors that can deliver on both for the complete software experience.

Relationships play a large role in customer satisfaction, and interactions with a software vendor can be a complex one. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and experience, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.

About the Data Quadrant Awards and SoftwareReviews Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. Full vendor evaluations are available in SoftwareReviews’ in-depth software reports at SoftwareReviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, SoftwareReviews’ methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.


© Business Wire 2020
