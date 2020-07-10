Log in
Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019-2023 | Increase In Network Attacks to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005016/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Intel, and Symantec are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in network attacks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30382

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our software-defined perimeter (SDP) market report covers the following areas:

  • Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size
  • Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Trends
  • Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in the use of SDP with blockchain for improving automotive cybersecurity as one of the prime reasons driving the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market growth during the next few years.

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market, including some of the vendors such as Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Intel, and Symantec. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist software-defined perimeter (SDP) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software-defined perimeter (SDP) market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Intel
  • Symantec

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
