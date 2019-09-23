Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Software firm TeamViewer expected to price in upper half of range - bookrunner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:31pm EDT
The headquarters of the German company Team Viewer is seen in Goeppingen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German software company TeamViewer is expected to price its initial public offering in the upper half of the projected range, one of its bookrunners said on Monday, indicating that one of Europe's largest IPOs of the year remains on track.

The deal values the company at up to 5.3 bill
ion euros (4.7 billion pounds) and is Germany's only sizeable 2019 listinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JdLpxr besides VW truck unit Traton.

"Books are multiple times oversubscribed," the bookrunner said in a note to investors ahead of Tuesday's close of the books. "Orders limited below 26.25 euros per share risk missing the transaction," it added.

Earlier it had given a pricing guidance of 25.50-26.50 euros per share.

TeamViewer sells software for online meetings and remote desktop access, with more than 20 million support sessions each day on its platform. Unlike many other tech companies going public, TeamViewer is already profitable.

The private-equity backed firm had offered its shares at between 23.50 and 27.50 euros apiece with the free float ranging from 30% to 42% of the firm's shares, depending on the total offer size. The first day of trading is planned for Sept. 25.

Permira bought TeamViewer for 870 million euros in 2014 and Permira's Germany head Joerg Rockenhaeuser said that the investor wanted to remain a major shareholder after the IPO.

TeamViewer says that its addressable market, currently worth 10 billion euros, will grow to 30 billion in 2023, as companies invest in digitally controlling their production machines and the trend of employees working from home intensifies.

Listed peers include Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc and Slack Technologies Inc, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June at a blockbuster valuation of more than 50 times its revenues.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Escritt and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OKTA INC -0.98% 105.12 Delayed Quote.66.40%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC -4.77% 24.16 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TRAN SE -3.20% 25.395 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC -0.01% 82.62 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pOil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
RE
04:12pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Visitor Center in Copper Center open through September 30
PU
04:10pOil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
RE
04:09pBoeing to pay 737 MAX crash victims' families $144,500 each
RE
04:08pWall Street near flat as mixed economic data signal caution
RE
04:07pHEALTH CHECK : Commercial Banks
PU
04:04pTSX falls 0.19 percent to 16,867.20
RE
04:01pH SOURCE : Announces Move to EY OpsChain Blockchain Platform
AQ
03:52p'ABSOLUTELY GUTTED' : demise of Thomas Cook wrecks travelers' plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5CECONOMY : EXCLUSIVE: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group